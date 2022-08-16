Skip to main content

Small Forward Rankings: Keldon Johnson Underrated for Spurs?

Johnson continues to rise the ladder as one of the league's up-and-coming stars.

Following the Dejounte Murray trade, Keldon Johnson is fixing to be one of, if not the best player for the San Antonio Spurs headed into the start of the team's rebuild. 

And with a versatile skillset that allows him to play on the perimeter while also using his bullish 6-6, 220-pound frame on the inside, Johnson's ceiling is only continuing to grow as he approaches his fourth season. 

Johnson's play and overall production has put him in conversation amongst the league's top players at his position and HoopsHype.com seems to agree. The site revealed its small forward rankings for the upcoming season and has Johnson ranked at No. 15. 

Here's the full list: 

No. 25 - Jonathan Kuminga, Golden State Warriors

No. 24 - Kelly Oubre, Charlotte Hornets

No. 23 - Dillon Brooks, Memphis Grizzlies

No. 22 - Gordon Hayward, Charlotte Hornets

No. 21 - De'Andre Hunter, Atlanta Hawks

No. 20 - Saddiq Bey, Detroit Pistons

No. 19 - Josh Hart, Portland Trailblazers 

No. 18 - Herbert Jones, New Orleans Pelicans

No. 17 - Bojan Bogdanovic, Utah Jazz

No. 16 - Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic

No. 15 - Keldon Johnson, San Antonio Spurs

No. 14 - RJ Barrett, New York Knicks

No. 13 - Michael Porter Jr., Denver Nuggets

No. 12 - OG Anunoby, Toronto Raptors

No. 11 - Andrew Wiggins, Golden State Warriors

No. 10 - Mikal Bridges, Phoenix Suns

No. 9 - Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks

No. 8 - DeMar DeRozan, Chicago Bulls

No. 7 - Brandon Ingram, New Orleans Pelicans

No. 6 - Paul George, Los Angeles Clippers

No. 5 - Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat

No. 4 - LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

No. 3 - Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers

No. 2 - Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets

No. 1 - Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Johnson is right on the cusp of star-level territory in this list, as he's close to All Stars like Middleton and Wiggins.

As the team's second-leading scorer after Murray last season, with averages of 17 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game and starting the most games of anyone on the roster (74), Johnson's role on the hardwood was never in question. 

His numbers prove he's nearing the All-Star threshold, which could be a major reason for some of the Spurs' wins next season. Johnson had a impressive nine-game streak of 20 points or more leading up to the Spurs' play-in loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. He had already found a nice scoring groove prior to the streak, reaching the 30-point mark three times in about a month following the All-Star break.

Johnson has also more than doubled his 3-point makes in each of his three seasons. After going an efficient, but low total of 13-22 from that range as a rookie, he bumped it up to 60-181 during his second season. And following the conclusion off year three in April, he tied former Spurs great Patty Mills for ninth-most 3s in a single season in franchise history after going 159-399 from deep, which led the team and was good for a respectable 39 percent.

But this 3-point prowess didn't translate to the season finale in New Orleans. Johnson had 15 points in a game-high 40 minutes but struggled from the field, shooting 6-20 overall and 0-5 from deep. 

Despite a disappointing end to the season followed by an offseason that altered the franchise trajectory, Johnson is set to be one of the go-to leaders, scorers, and overall contributors for the Spurs and coach Gregg Popovich next season.

