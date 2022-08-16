Small Forward Rankings: Keldon Johnson Underrated for Spurs?
Following the Dejounte Murray trade, Keldon Johnson is fixing to be one of, if not the best player for the San Antonio Spurs headed into the start of the team's rebuild.
And with a versatile skillset that allows him to play on the perimeter while also using his bullish 6-6, 220-pound frame on the inside, Johnson's ceiling is only continuing to grow as he approaches his fourth season.
Johnson's play and overall production has put him in conversation amongst the league's top players at his position and HoopsHype.com seems to agree. The site revealed its small forward rankings for the upcoming season and has Johnson ranked at No. 15.
Here's the full list:
No. 25 - Jonathan Kuminga, Golden State Warriors
No. 24 - Kelly Oubre, Charlotte Hornets
No. 23 - Dillon Brooks, Memphis Grizzlies
No. 22 - Gordon Hayward, Charlotte Hornets
No. 21 - De'Andre Hunter, Atlanta Hawks
No. 20 - Saddiq Bey, Detroit Pistons
No. 19 - Josh Hart, Portland Trailblazers
No. 18 - Herbert Jones, New Orleans Pelicans
No. 17 - Bojan Bogdanovic, Utah Jazz
No. 16 - Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic
No. 15 - Keldon Johnson, San Antonio Spurs
No. 14 - RJ Barrett, New York Knicks
No. 13 - Michael Porter Jr., Denver Nuggets
No. 12 - OG Anunoby, Toronto Raptors
No. 11 - Andrew Wiggins, Golden State Warriors
No. 10 - Mikal Bridges, Phoenix Suns
No. 9 - Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks
No. 8 - DeMar DeRozan, Chicago Bulls
No. 7 - Brandon Ingram, New Orleans Pelicans
No. 6 - Paul George, Los Angeles Clippers
No. 5 - Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat
No. 4 - LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers
No. 3 - Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers
No. 2 - Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets
No. 1 - Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics
Johnson is right on the cusp of star-level territory in this list, as he's close to All Stars like Middleton and Wiggins.
As the team's second-leading scorer after Murray last season, with averages of 17 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game and starting the most games of anyone on the roster (74), Johnson's role on the hardwood was never in question.
His numbers prove he's nearing the All-Star threshold, which could be a major reason for some of the Spurs' wins next season. Johnson had a impressive nine-game streak of 20 points or more leading up to the Spurs' play-in loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. He had already found a nice scoring groove prior to the streak, reaching the 30-point mark three times in about a month following the All-Star break.
Johnson has also more than doubled his 3-point makes in each of his three seasons. After going an efficient, but low total of 13-22 from that range as a rookie, he bumped it up to 60-181 during his second season. And following the conclusion off year three in April, he tied former Spurs great Patty Mills for ninth-most 3s in a single season in franchise history after going 159-399 from deep, which led the team and was good for a respectable 39 percent.
But this 3-point prowess didn't translate to the season finale in New Orleans. Johnson had 15 points in a game-high 40 minutes but struggled from the field, shooting 6-20 overall and 0-5 from deep.
Despite a disappointing end to the season followed by an offseason that altered the franchise trajectory, Johnson is set to be one of the go-to leaders, scorers, and overall contributors for the Spurs and coach Gregg Popovich next season.
