Why Arizona's Bennedict Mathurin Would Be Ideal Spurs NBA Draft Pick

The San Antonio Spurs have struggled to find a starting-caliber big man in the NBA Draft in recent years.

The team's most recent attempt at remedying this problem seems to be the second-round selection of Chimezie Metu out of USC in 2017, though the high-flying, 6-11 forward never quite showed back-to-the-basket potential before being waived by the Spurs in Nov. 2020.

The team has been guard-focused in the draft in recent years, causing fans to beg for a different approach in hopes of getting a solid big man. Three first-round picks in the hands of general manager Brian Wright can certainly result in this, right?

But even though Spurs fans may not like to hear it, some guards in this year's draft might be too talented to pass up on in the first 10 picks. This includes Arizona guard Bennedict Mathurin, who has remained one of the hottest names in the draft cycle in recent weeks.

A handful of recent mock drafts have linked the 6-6, 210-pound guard to the Spurs at the No. 9 overall pick, including The Ringer, SB Nation, and Rookie Wire. And if the Pac 12 Player of the Year is still available at that spot, the Spurs could take a swing at him.

Mathurin started all 37 games during his sophomore season with the Wildcats this past year. He was second in the Pac 12 with 17.7 points per game on 45 percent shooting on an elite Arizona team that went 33-4 on the year. The Montreal native led the team in minutes per game (32.5) while adding 5.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He failed to reach the double-digit scoring mark just three times last season.

He's a three-level scorer that can buy a bucket on almost any spot on the floor. Using a quick first-step and burst off the dribble, Mathurin can get to the rim with ease or pull back for a mid-range jumper when needed. Should he come to SA, he won't be tasked with creating many scoring opportunities in 1-on-1 scenarios, but he's capable in that regard when asked. And considering his high usage and minutes, it's encouraging that he averaged just 1.8 turnovers per contest.

Mathurin was not afraid to let it fly from deep either, as he was second in the conference with 225 3-point attempts on 83 makes (37 percent). The efficiency leaves more to be desired, but he has a consistent, high release that will blossom to an elite level regardless of which team he lands with.

The Wildcats used Mathurin in tons of perimeter off-ball action, as he showed his ability to be an elite catch-and-shoot threat on designed sets or out-of-bounds plays. This might be his most intriguing skill for a Spurs team that had the fourth-fewest 3-point makes per game last season (11.3).

He does everything you want in a spot-up shooter: always has his hands ready for the catch, gets his feet and hips squared, and holds his follow through for the entirety of the shooting process. And when the defense overplays him on the screen, he's consistent on making hard cuts to the basket, where he's able to show off his game-changing athleticism.

This athleticism comes into play in the open floor as well, as Mathurin is arguably one of the highest flyers in this year's draft class when he's got nothing but the basket in front of him.

Just take a look at this dunk he had against TCU in the NCAA Tournament. And he did it over 6-11, 268-pound Horned Frog center Eddie Lampkin.

Mathurin's defensive potential is another area that should be making NBA front offices salivate, though he'll need to become more fundamentally disciplined on that end in order to be trusted at the pro level. He averaged a steal per game last season, but tends to gamble on steals that can either lead to flashy dunks in transition or cause the opposing offense to get an easy look at the rim.

Mathurin's also not an NBA-ready playmaker out of the pick-and-roll just yet, something that has become a must for most scoring guards in the league. As his development in the league continues, this should improve, though his array of other skills might not make it a dire necessity.

He even got a chance to get familiar with the hardwood of the AT&T Center during Arizona's run to the Sweet 16 this past spring, but the No. 1-seeded Wildcats fell 72-60 to fifth-seeded Houston. Mathurin struggled, posting 15 points, four rebounds, and three assists on 4-14 shooting.

His draft projection could put him right with the Spurs at the No. 9 overall selection, but don't be surprised if Mathurin gets taken before then when draft night rolls around on Thursday, June 23.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Spurs? Click Here.

Follow Inside the Spurs on Twitter.