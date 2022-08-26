Spurs Linked to Russell Westbrook Trade Speculation Again

Russell Westbrook could still be on the move before the 2022-23 NBA season. Could the San Antonio Spurs get involved?

The San Antonio Spurs have yet to leverage their salary cap flexibility to take on negatively valued contracts while being compensated with draft capital. Some options still appear to remain ahead of training camp.

Much of the trade market was on hold as the Brooklyn Nets attempted to canvass the NBA for Kevin Durant trade offers. The two sides have since recommitted to one another, and more trade activity has sparked as a result. For example, the Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz recently completed a trade featuring Patrick Beverley.

According to Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus, one NBA executive sees the Spurs as being among the three "obvious" trade partners for the Lakers to move on from Russell Westbrook. The other teams include the Indiana Pacers and Jazz.

Per one NBA executive, the Lakers have three remaining "obvious" partners they should pursue to make a Westbrook swap in the Indiana Pacers, San Antonio Spurs or Utah Jazz.

In any trade outcome involving Westbrook's $47.1 million expiring salary, the Spurs would not have him actually play. He would swiftly negotiate a buyout or be sent home like John Wall was by the Houston Rockets as the team prioritizes their young players. The same can be said for any trade suitor taking on Westbrook.

The Spurs do not have the most appealing of potential trade packages to offer the Lakers. Jakob Poeltl and Josh Richardson are helpful veteran talents for a contender, but each is on expiring contracts. Doug McDermott is signed through 2023-24 but isn't on the most value-friendly deal at $13.75 million per season.

It's no secret the Lakers have an interest in acquiring Myles Turner and Buddy Hield from the Indiana Pacers. However, the asking price seemingly would involve parting with a first-round pick in 2027 and 2029. Given the Lakers' lack of desire to compensate a team for taking on Westbrook's deal, there hasn't been any progress.

The Spurs were mentioned as a potential trade partner for the Lakers to engage with largely for the sake of manufacturing some leverage for their trade talks with the Pacers — ultimately to help get what they want.

The Pacers' ask may depend on the other two listed teams. The Spurs still have tremendous flexibility under the salary cap, along with veterans Josh Richardson and Doug McDermott. Richardson is on an expiring contract, but McDermott's $13.8 million for 2023-24 isn't appealing to the Lakers. Los Angeles isn't believed to be interested in moving Westbrook with draft compensation for players that don't move the needle toward a championship. But nearing a deal with the Spurs might prompt the Pacers to lessen their demands, especially if they want to get out of the 2023-24 obligation to Hield at $18.6-$23.3 million (depending on incentives).

It remains to be seen if the Lakers will reach the type of trade agreement they desire in exchange for Westbrook anytime soon. They will need to compensate teams for the talent they are sending them and surely for taking on Westbrook's salary, too. As a result, multiple draft assets of some kind are needed.

Now, there does appear to be some room for the actual execution of those draft assets in trade conversations. Could a team be willing to take a future first-round pick with protections? What about one of those first-round selections being a pick swap? There are plenty of options to work with.

