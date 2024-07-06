Inside The Spurs

BREAKING: Spurs Trade Devonte' Graham to Hornets, Guard Likely To Be Waived

The San Antonio Spurs sent Devonte' Graham and his partially-guaranteed contract to the Charlotte Hornets as a way to clear up roster space to potentially add another player this offseason.

Matt Guzman

Apr 5, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Devonte' Graham (4) reacts to making a 3-point basket against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Smoothie King Center.
Apr 5, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Devonte' Graham (4) reacts to making a 3-point basket against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Smoothie King Center. / Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

After two seasons and just over half of one played with the San Antonio Spurs, veteran guard Devonte' Graham is headed to his next chapter.

As announced Saturday afternoon, the Spurs traded Graham to the Charlotte Hornets, where he spent the first three seasons of his career, and a second-round pick in exchange for more cap space and another roster spot. No assets were sent to San Antonio.

With the move, San Antonio is now able to reach $19.1 million on their cap this offseason, which could clear the way for them to add another player — either through the ongoing free agency market or in a sign-and-trade with the Chicago Bulls and Sacramento Kings.

READ MORE: Stephon Castle's Fitting Connection to Tim Duncan

Graham never truly found his way in San Antonio, though he was complimented by Gregg Popovich plenty of times for his work ethic in the midst of limited playing time. What Graham once described as "playing free" after arriving midway through last season didn't stay that way during a season focused on development.

“We understand he’s got to be extremely frustrated not playing,” Popovich said of Graham. “But he practices hard. He’s up off the bench with his teammates. He’s very respected.”

Respected or not, Graham is now likely to enter unrestricted free agency, with the Hornets planning to waive him after paying the $2.85 million partial guarantee on his contract. It clears the way for the guard, with still plenty left to give to a squad, to join a contender in pursuit of another playoff run.

Graham's tenure may be done with the Spurs, but it doesn't seem like they are this offseason.

Published
Matt Guzman

MATT GUZMAN

Matt Guzman is a sports journalist and storyteller from Austin, Texas. He serves as a credentialed reporter and site manager for San Antonio Spurs On SI and a staff writer for multiple collegiate sites in the same network. In the world of professional sports, he is a firm believer that athletes are people, too, and intends to tell stories of players and teams’ true, behind-the-scenes character that otherwise would not be seen through strong narrative writing, hooking ledes and passionate words.

Home/News