BREAKING: Spurs Trade Devonte' Graham to Hornets, Guard Likely To Be Waived
After two seasons and just over half of one played with the San Antonio Spurs, veteran guard Devonte' Graham is headed to his next chapter.
As announced Saturday afternoon, the Spurs traded Graham to the Charlotte Hornets, where he spent the first three seasons of his career, and a second-round pick in exchange for more cap space and another roster spot. No assets were sent to San Antonio.
With the move, San Antonio is now able to reach $19.1 million on their cap this offseason, which could clear the way for them to add another player — either through the ongoing free agency market or in a sign-and-trade with the Chicago Bulls and Sacramento Kings.
Graham never truly found his way in San Antonio, though he was complimented by Gregg Popovich plenty of times for his work ethic in the midst of limited playing time. What Graham once described as "playing free" after arriving midway through last season didn't stay that way during a season focused on development.
“We understand he’s got to be extremely frustrated not playing,” Popovich said of Graham. “But he practices hard. He’s up off the bench with his teammates. He’s very respected.”
Respected or not, Graham is now likely to enter unrestricted free agency, with the Hornets planning to waive him after paying the $2.85 million partial guarantee on his contract. It clears the way for the guard, with still plenty left to give to a squad, to join a contender in pursuit of another playoff run.
Graham's tenure may be done with the Spurs, but it doesn't seem like they are this offseason.