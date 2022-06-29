'Imminent': Spurs Nearing Trade Involving Dejounte Murray

The San Antonio Spurs have emerged as a team to watch as a seller before start of free agency. There has been increased momentum surrounding a possible Dejounte Murray trade.

There's been a lot of talk in recent NBA trade rumors surrounding a possible trade involving the Spurs and Hawks, but the conversations have yet to result in an agreement.

According to Marc Stein, the momentum surrounding a trade involving Murray is building toward being imminent. The known suitors include the Atlanta Hawks, New York Knicks, and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Murray, 25, is coming off his first All-Star season and was among the top honorable mentions for one of the guard spots in All-Defensive Team voting. He averaged 21.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, 9.2 assists, and 2.0 steals in what became a breakout campaign.

With Murray set to earn just $16.6 million during the 2022-23 season and signed only through the 2023-24 campaign, this offseason could be an ideal time to capitalize on his trade value. The Spurs are capped to offering just a starting salary on a contract extension up to 120 percent of his 2023-24 salary ($17.7 million).

It wouldn't make financial sense for Murray to sign such a deal. He will surely enter unrestricted free agency in the summer of 2024, which the Spurs would risk losing him for nothing.

At this point, the Spurs know they can command a haul in exchange for Murray if they were to finalize a trade. Other teams around the NBA are interested with the New York Knicks being among them. San Antonio is now asking for a trade return that includes as many as four first-round picks, per Bleacher Report.

One league source said Collins was back on the table come Tuesday, and the Spurs have started to tell teams Murray's asking price stands as high as four-first round picks, sources said.

The Knicks are widely expected to sign Jalen Brunson at the start of free agency, but they could still aggressively pursue Murray in addition. New York could become more emboldened to offer up young players if they can form a new guard tandem.

The Hawks have sought to add a secondary ball handler since their rough first-round exit caused by the Miami Heat. Trae Young had an abysmal performance with averages of just 15.4 points while averaging more turnovers (6.2) than assists (6.0) in addition to shooting 31.9 percent from the floor and 18.4 percent from 3-point range.

As for the Timberwolves, they received a poor playoff performance from D'Angelo Russell, who is set to enter the final year of his current contract. Making an upgrade for a more impactful defender and playmaker could be the appeal.

If the Spurs were to trade Murray, it's clear they would be on the fast track to sinking toward the bottom of the NBA standings ahead of a loaded 2023 draft class. With skepticism around the league about San Antonio having a franchise player, a rebuild could address that. The grand prize? Victor Wembanyama. Remember that name.

You can follow Grant Afseth on Twitter at @GrantAfseth.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Spurs? Click here.

Follow Inside The Spurs on Facebook here

Follow Inside the Spurs on Twitter @InsideTheSpurs