Devin Vassell Making Most of Spurs Closer Role, Delivers vs. Heat

The San Antonio Spurs received a strong clutch performance from Devin Vassell in their win over the Miami Heat.

During the rebuilding process, young players tend to gain opportunities to prove themselves in situations they otherwise may not have been afforded. Devin Vassell showed signs of being a potential closer in late-game situations, with his latest performance coming against the Miami Heat in the San Antonio Spurs' 115-111 victory.

Vassell finished with 18 points, four rebounds, two assists, and three steals in 26 minutes. In the final two minutes of regulation, he converted a pair of mid-range step-back jumpers to help the Spurs stay pull out the win. San Antonio's trust in the wing is only building when the game is on the line.

"He’s becoming a very confident shooter," Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said of Vassell. "He wants the ball. He’s not afraid of the challenge. It’s fun to watch him."

The first of Vassell's clutch-time makes involved an isolation possession after drawing Bam Adebayo on a switch — a matchup that tends to pose problems for a lot of shot creators around the NBA. Vassell broke him down off the dribble to setup his step-back going left in mid-range.

Vassell didn't need a screen on the final shot given he already had Caleb Martin as the defender in the play. Despite the Heat defense having help pre-rotated to pressure any possible rim attack, Vassell still created an advantage on the drive before getting into the step-back in mid-range.

Taking the big shot is something that Vassell relishes and is taking advantage of. He hasn't had a lot of clutch situations to play with the ball in his hands this season given the amount of lopsided losses the Spurs have endured. Against a veteran team on the road, Vassell had a tremendous experience.

“I am extremely confident, and I definitely want the ball in those positions,” Vassell said.

There is a lot of trust that Vassell's teammates hold in his ability to execute in big moments. Overall, his mid-range game has grown to be a staple in his repertoire. He ranks 12th in the NBA in attempts per game from mid-range (4.1) and is converting at a 46.9 percent clip.

“We have 100 percent confidence in him,” Langford said of Vassell. “We have all seen the work he put in during the summer and know what he is capable of doing. He has confidence in himself too. He’s molded himself into that (closer) role and he showed that tonight.”

The Spurs return to action on Monday when they take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at AT&T Center.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Spurs? Click Here.

Follow Inside the Spurs on Twitter.

Follow Inside the Spurs on Facebook.