Spurs Ex Player & Assistant Jacque Vaughn Named Brooklyn Nets Head Coach

Jacque Vaughn spent six years as both a player and assistant for the San Antonio Spurs. Now, he'll look to provide answers for a Brooklyn Nets team that has had a drama-filled start to the 2022-23 season.

The Gregg Popovich coaching tree continues to branch out.

Former San Antonio Spurs player and assistant coach Jacque Vaughn has been named the next head coach of the Brooklyn Nets, the team announced Wednesday.

Following the departure of coach Steve Nash on Nov. 1, Vaughn, 47, was named acting head coach. Now, he'll be leading the charge for the foreseeable future for a stumbling Nets team that's still looking to find a rhythm this season.

Vaughn, who played 12 years in the NBA for five different teams after being a first-round pick in 1997, has been on Brooklyn's coaching staff since 2016. But following a three-year playing career with the Spurs, the final team he played for before retiring in 2009, he immediately joined Popovich and company on the bench as an assistant in 2010. He then spent four years as head coach of the Orlando Magic after his departure from San Antonio in 2012.

Vaughn won a ring with the Spurs during his first year with the team in 2007. He served as a veteran piece off the bench that season, appearing in 64 games and making three starts while averaging three points, two assists and 1.1 rebounds per contest.

Brooklyn (4-7) will host the New York Knicks (5-5) on Wednesday night. Vaughn will make his return to San Antonio as head coach of the Nets on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

