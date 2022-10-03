Lighter Keldon Johnson Ready for New Spurs Role

San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson dropped a significant amount of weight in preparation for the 2022-23 season.

With Dejounte Murray now a member of the Atlanta Hawks, the San Antonio Spurs' top remaining scorer from their 2021-22 campaign is Keldon Johnson. He faces a prime opportunity to take a leap forward in the fourth season of his NBA career.

Last season, Johnson averaged 17.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in 75 appearances while spending a significant amount of his time at the power forward position instead of small forward.

The Spurs' plan for this season is to play Johnson more at his "natural position" on the wing instead of being at power forward. There is greater depth at the four spot after drafting Jeremy Sochan with the No. 9 overall pick.

“[Johnson] is really a wing player,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. “He’s not really a ‘four,’ so this is putting him more at his natural position.”

To maximize his outlook for success, Johnson made it a point to lose weight to get quicker. The 6-foot-6 forward told reporters that he shed 21 pounds during the offseason and now weighs in at 210 pounds.

“[Johnson] is quicker, he moves better, and he tells me he looks better, too,” Popovich said with a laugh.

After participating in training camp, Johnson feels a difference already. He feels that he is more explosive and stronger — enabling him to be more prepared for what he anticipates to be a big season.

“I’m definitely slimmer, faster, stronger, and just prepared for a big season,” Johnson said.

With the Spurs being at the start of a rebuild, Johnson, who received a four-year, $80 million contract extension in the offseason, will be viewed as a leader of a young team. It's a responsibility that he's embracing.

“I just want to be the best Keldon Johnson I can be,” Johnson said. “Be a leader, be there for the young guys, and just learn as much as I can from the rest of the coaches.”

