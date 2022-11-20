Spurs Can't Keep Up with Clippers 3-Point Party, Drop 4th Straight

The San Antonio Spurs dropped their fourth straight game Saturday night to remain winless on the road trip, falling big to the Los Angeles Clippers.

The San Antonio Spurs headed into crypto.com Arena Saturday night to face the Los Angeles Clippers for the fourth contest of a five-game West Coach road trip.

But vacation away from the Alamo City continues to lack in fun, as the Spurs fell 119-97 to the Clippers in blowout fashion to drop their fourth straight game and ninth of their last 10.



The Spurs (6-11) had their second-lowest scoring total of the season and never led in the game while the Clippers (10-7) led by as many as 30. LA went a whopping 21 of 39 from the 3-point line and shot 54.3 percent from the floor. San Antonio couldn't keep up with the long-range party, going just 7 of 26 from deep.

The Spurs were led by center Jakob Poeltl, who once again turned in another impressive performance with a team-high 20 points to go along with eight rebounds and three assists. Keldon Johnson (11 points), Doug McDermott (13 points) and Tre Jones (six points, 10 assists) provided further contributions for an otherwise stagnant and inefficient offense.

The Clippers had six players reach double figures, led by Norman Powell off the bench with 26 points. Paul George (21 points), Reggie Jackson (20 points) and former Spur Kawhi Leonard (11 points) -- who didn't play in the first meeting between the two teams on Nov. 4 -- all added steady offensive production.

Clippers guard John Wall also finished with just five points, but sparked the offense on nearly every touch, as he had 15 assists off the bench.

The Spurs were blitzed from the opening tip, as George had 18 points in the first quarter to give LA a 40-22 lead after 12 minutes.

Wall had more assists (10) through the first 16 minutes than the Spurs had as a team (nine). Johnson managed to cut it to single digits at 49-40 midway through the second quarter after nailing one from deep, but this was the closest San Antonio got the rest of the way.

LA had five 3s in the third quarter to all but eliminate the Spurs' chances at a comeback. San Antonio played catch up early in the fourth quarter before coach Gregg Popovich unloaded the bench altogether.

The Spurs will stay in LA for the final game of the road trip, as they'll take on the Los Angeles Lakers (4-10) at crypto.com Arena on Sunday. Tip-off is set for 8:30 p.m. CT.

