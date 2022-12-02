Spurs vs. Pelicans GAMEDAY: Injury Report, How to Watch & Stopping Zion Williamson

The San Antonio Spurs look to avoid a dreaded 10-game losing streak when they host their division rival New Orleans Pelicans on Friday.

The Spurs (6-16) fell 119-111 to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday. The loss gave San Antonio its ninth straight loss, the longest losing streak in the NBA this season.

New Orleans (13-8) sits atop the Southwest Division and is currently No. 3 in the Western Conference after a 126-108 win over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday. Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson dominated once again in the win, as he posted a season-high 33 points on an efficient 12 of 15 shooting to go along with 10 rebounds, five assists, four steals and two blocks.

Williamson's previous season-high scoring mark came in the Pelicans' 129-110 win over the Spurs on Nov. 23, as he tallied 32 points and 11 rebounds.

The Spurs could find themselves in more trouble trying to defend him on Friday due to the continuous injury bug that has plagued the frontcourt.

Here's a look at the injury report:

INJURY REPORT (SPURS): Blake Wesley - OUT (MCL Sprain), Jakob Poeltl - OUT (right knee bruise), Jeremy Sochan - OUT (right quad contusion), Charles Bassey - OUT (G-League), Josh Richardson - Doubtful (ankle), Doug McDermott - Doubtful (ankle)

INJURY REPORT (Pelicans): Brandon Ingram - OUT (toe), Herb Jones - OUT (left ankle sprain), CJ McCollum - Probable (conditioning), Naji Marshall - probable (illness)

RECORDS: San Antonio Spurs (6-16), New Orleans Pelicans (13-8)

WHEN: Friday, Dec. 2 2022, at 7 p.m. CT

WHERE: AT&T Center (San Antonio, TX)

TV: CW35, NBA League Pass

RADIO: Spurs Radio - WOAI 1200

ODDS: Pelicans -7.0

NEXT UP: The Spurs will host the Phoenix Suns on Sunday at 3 p.m. CT.

FINAL WORD: Spurs coach Gregg Popovich on loss vs. Thunder

"Forty-eight minutes is a long time," Popovich said. "We've had a lot of good halves or two-and-a-half quarters and all that, but rarely do we put four quarters of fundamental, sound defense and offense together. Part of it (is being) a young team, but (the Thunder) are a young team too and they did it."

