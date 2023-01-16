Spurs' Third Quarter Meltdown Fuels Kings' Double-Figure Win

The San Antonio Spurs lost yet again. This time? It was a double-figure loss to the ascending Sacramento Kings at AT&T Center.

The San Antonio Spurs (13-31) came up short in their 132-119 loss to the Sacramento Kings (24-18) in part of the NBA's Sunday slate.

Both teams traded blows until the Kings took control of the game in the third quarter. By scoring a game-high 39 points, Sacramento created a 13-point scoring differential to take a 102-90 lead entering the final period. After failing to make a dent in the deficit for the remainder of regulation, it was another double-figure loss for the Spurs.

“It was evident that defensively we picked it up in the second half,” Kings coach Mike Brown said. “We are going to have to do a better job of defending for closer to 48 minutes. We can’t keep defending for 24 minutes of the game, especially in the second half. It’s just something that our guys have to do.”

The Spurs were led by Jakob Poeltl, who finished with 23 points, seven rebounds, two assists, and two blocks while shooting 10-12 from the floor. A strong outing from Josh Richards, who finished with 21 points and four assists, off the bench proved to be a helpful boost. Keldon Johnson also reached the 20-point threshold, but he shot an underwhelming 8-25 from the floor and 2-10 from deep to do so.

It was just another game that featured the Spurs facing off against a more talented team in part of a rebuilding season. The focus is on game-to-game progression as they determine who can be an integral piece long-term.

“I think we are all aware that this is a learning season for us,” Poeltl said. “Even for the guys that have a little bit more experience, a lot of us have different goals trying to do different things out there. It’s a learning experience for all of us.”

The Spurs return to action on Tuesday when they take on the Brooklyn Nets at AT&T Center.

