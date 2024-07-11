Spurs Season-In-Review: Jeremy Sochan Continues Development In Altered Role
No San Antonio Spurs player this season showed more willingness for the team this season than Jeremy Sochan.
It's no secret that the Spurs were a jumble of young talent searching for some stability last season. The addition of Victor Wembanyama shoved a young and developing team into a world of expectations that could have hampered the development of many young players or teams, but not the Spurs.
Sochan spearheaded the most important tasks for the Spurs last season as a young team, creating development and finding identity. With as much young talent as the Spurs have, it can be hard to forget that they are driven by hall-of-famer and legend Gregg Popovich.
One of the greatest minds in basketball had a different idea for Sochan coming into this season, a way to better help a team that was massively understated at the guard position. The Spurs would begin what most fans referred to as "the Sochan experiment" that saw the power forward take over the playmaking role on the team and transition to a primary ball handler and passer.
It showed potential, with Sochan having immense talent and ability with the basketball. The experiment would never find the footing that the Spurs hoped, but Sochan was still an important part of the Spurs rotation. He would add both a rebound and an assist to his season totals from last year, showing his continued development at just 21 years old.
Despite his young age, Sochan's hard work has been evident in his results, improving both his free throw and three point percentage by six and seven percent respectively. Sochan is willing to put in the work in order to improve the weakest area of his game, a common trend among the young talent in San Antonio.
What goes unseen in the stats, however, is Sochan's defensive ability.
His size and athleticism allow him to guard almost any player on the court without struggle, oftentimes matching up against some of the greatest scorers in the history of the league and giving it his all. His defensive statistics aren't that of his future DPOY teammate, but his effort should never be questioned on the defensive side of the court.
Sochan carries a fundamental that Popovich loves in almost all European players the Spurs bring on, a love and understanding for how the game is meant to be played.
"He's really a prime defender," Popovich said of Sochan's defensive effort. "He can guard one through four and enjoys it, which is great."
It is clear that he has respect from both his teammates and his coaching staff, for both his off the court energy and his on the court play. Every locker room needs a player who lighten the mood and improve locker room chemistry, and Sochan gives that to the Spurs while also producing on the floor.
Sochan is still on his rookie contract, giving the Spurs fantastic value on his deal next year. It should be a no-brainer for the franchise to bring him back after the end of his rookie deal, considering his development and place on the roster and in the locker room.
It is not often you come across a player that contributes in all the ways that Sochan has at just 21 years old, and when you do you shouldn't let that player walk. Sochan will continue to improve on this season, setting himself as a foundation point in the Spurs franchise.
Final Grade: B+