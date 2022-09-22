Tim Duncan's Bank Shot: Where Does Spurs Legend's Iconic Move Rank All-Time?

The San Antonio Spurs were blessed with Tim Duncan’s presence for nearly two decades. Along the way, he had more than a few shots kiss off the glass.

There’s little doubt that former San Antonio Spurs power forward Tim Duncan is one of the greatest basketball players of all time and even smaller doubt that he’s the best player in franchise history.

Without Duncan, the Spurs could potentially have been viewed as an annual bottom-feeder in the NBA instead of boasting five NBA titles. During his career, Duncan helped win all of these, adding three Finals MVPs and two regular-season MVPs.

Along the way, he terrorized opponents with incredible interior defense, a dominant low-post game, unmatched all-around consistency, and, of course, the shot Spurs fans know all too well, the bank shot.

While using the top corners of the square on the backboard is something that children learning the game are taught from a young age, it’s a fundamental part of basketball that all players have utilized at some point or another.

But there’s a reason they call Duncan “The Big Fundamental.”

Bleacher Report recently revealed its list of the 15-best all-time “filthy” signature moves in NBA history.

While Spurs fan may not agree, Duncan’s bank shot came in at No. 15, last on the list.

Still, such a mundane yet successful move, it’s in the all-time conversation with moves like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s sky hook, Dirk Nowitzki’s one-legged fadeaway, and Allen Iverson’s crossover.

"Tim Duncan's bank shot was filthy in its casualness. He could seemingly get to it whenever he wanted. Its range extended well beyond the paint. And it felt borderline automatic."

Manu Ginobili's Eurostep also made the cut and ranked No. 5 on the list. The move wasn't invented by him, but it was undoubtedly rapidly popularized by his usage of it.

While any rankings list can be debated, it's clear the Big 3 era of Spurs basketball was an incredibly successful and entertaining run. The signature moves of Duncan and Ginobili played a pivotal role.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Spurs? Click Here.

Follow Inside the Spurs on Twitter.

Follow Inside the Spurs on Facebook.