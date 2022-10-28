'Tanking, Tanking, Tanking': Spurs Transcending Outside Noise Early

The San Antonio Spurs were expected to be one of the NBA's worst teams this season after trading Dejounte Murray for future draft capital. Much like the Utah Jazz — a team that also traded All-Star talent in the offseason — the expectation is not the reality early on as they hold a 3-2 record.

“I try not to listen to the outside noise, but I’m not going to lie, it does get frustrating when everybody is talking about tanking, tanking, tanking,” Spurs forward Devin Vassell said.

While many like to speculate about the intentions behind the maneuvers a front office may make ahead of what will be a loaded draft class, the players for all 30 teams are focused on winning games. The Spurs have been a prime example.

“We are professional athletes,” Vassell said “We all want to play. We all want to win. And that’s how we are going to approach every game. We don’t look at anybody and say, ‘Oh, we are going to lose this game, or we are going to lose that game.’

“Hell, no. We are competing every day, and that’s what we are going to keep doing.”

Despite all of the noise about the Spurs being a tanking team from outsiders, the team has managed to take down some teams perceived as being potential contenders. A recent road stretch featuring wins over the Philadelphia 76ers and Minnesota Timberwolves were the highlights of these efforts.

“You’ve got to be happy for them,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. “They play hard. They are enjoying playing with each other. They are learning how to play the game. Several guys are getting more and more confident in their game. And they have shown that if they play like that, they can win basketball games.

“So, they are humble yet confident. They come to play. They come to win. Obviously, you aren’t going to win every one, but they play like they are going to win. That’s all you can ask. You go sleep at night when you have a group who does that.”

While some of the Spurs' young players have put up big numbers early on, it's been a collective effort in San Antonio's efforts that has been key in achieving success. They are averaging a league-most 30.8 assists per game.

“I told them after the game, I wish they weren’t so selfish, that 37 assists weren’t enough,” Popovich said after the Spurs' win over the Timberwolves. “They are so young that they looked at me like I was serious. Then they realized it was a joke. I have to be careful. They are so literal.”

It remains to be seen how long the Spurs can sustain their early success. Regardless, they will do what it takes to make it last as long as possible.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Spurs? Click here.

Follow Inside The Spurs on Facebook here.

Follow Inside the Spurs on Twitter @InsideTheSpurs.