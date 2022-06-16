T.J. Warren Ideal Free Agency Target for Spurs?

Should the Spurs take a chance on T.J. Warren in free agency? One former NBA executive thinks so.

If one was to make an All-NBA Bubble First-Team from when the league was playing at Disney World back in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic, a common pick may have been T.J. Warren of the Indiana Pacers.

Warren averaged an impressive 26.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.4 assists in 10 games in the 2020 NBA Bubble. There was significant intrigue surrounding what he could achieve had he managed to build on it. He didn't get much of a chance to do so considering he's appeared in just four games since.

The last game Warren appeared in was the Pacers' 116-111 loss to the Boston Celtics way back on Dec. 29, 2020. He's been out indefinitely with a stress fracture in his foot since. He's set to be an unrestricted free agent this summer.

In a conversation with NBA Analysis Network, one former executive explained why the San Antonio Spurs should consider taking a gamble in free agency by signing Warren.

“San Antonio needs a modern four and that’s why the OG Anunoby talk makes sense. They also need a volume scorer and that’s why Zach LaVine has been a hot name, but that isn’t likely to pan out. If they don’t want to trade a lot of value to fill that need, Warren would be a good gamble. He could fill that four spot and be a volume scorer next to Murray.”

When looking beneath the surface, the stats Warren put up in the NBA Bubble are clearly highly impressive but there's more to it than that. He thrived by playing at the four next to Myles Turner. He could use his strength against smaller matchups and his quickness against slower-footed talents.

Warren is able to put all of his strengths together when playing the four. His improved 3-point shooting draws aggressive closeouts that he can take advantage of by getting to the rim or getting to a mid-range jumper or floater.

“Warren has always been tough to stop when he drives to the basket. He’s a legit 6’8″ and plays with a lot of force… He’s always been tough in the in-between game with mid-range and floaters. His 3-ball has gotten a lot better since his Suns days, too. There’s a lot to like there; that’s for sure.”

The Spurs have been linked in reports as being among teams set to "make a play" for Zach LaVine in free agency. Given the All-Star guard is expected to re-sign with the Chicago Bulls, finding a volume scorer elsewhere seems to be needed at this point. It wouldn't hurt to add one at a position of need like Warren.

There'd undoubtedly be risk involved by signing Warren given his recent injury history and struggles to stay available even during his time with the Phoenix Suns. If the contract is low-risk, it'd be a solid gamble to consider.

