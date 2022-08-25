Spurs Sign UDFA Tommy Kuhse to Contract

The Spurs have added another player ahead of offseason training camp.

The San Antonio Spurs have signed undrafted free agent and former Saint Mary's guard Tommy Kuhse, per reports Thursday from Hoops Rumors.

Fans of college basketball will recognize Kuhse from his play in the West Coast Conference with the Saint Mary's Gaels. He became a popular face for a Gaels team that earned the No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament this past spring after a 24-6 record in the regular season.

This past season, Kuhse averaged 12.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 3.7 assists while shooting 49.4 percent from the floor and 45 percent from 3-point range. He ended the season with 11-straight games of hitting the double-digit scoring mark, which included an outing where he posted 14 points, six rebounds, and four assists in a Gaels' upset over No. 1 Gonzaga.

His impressive season earned him the West Coast Conference Sixth Man of the Year and an All-WCC First-Team nod.

Kuhse also set the all-time program record for games played (149) after six seasons with the team.

He went undrafted in June, but got some valuable playing time in the Vegas Summer League with the Orlando Magic, where he took advantage. Kuhse averaged 17.3 points, 3.3 assists, and 23.2 minutes per game in three appearances with Orlando.

Kuhse scored 25 points on July 14 when the Magic faced the New York Knicks. He'll now have to battle for a spot on the opening-night roster as Spurs training camp begins.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Spurs? Click Here.

Follow Inside the Spurs on Twitter.