Evaluating Purdue's Trevion Williams for Spurs at No. 25 in NBA Draft

The talk surrounding the San Antonio Spurs' three draft selections in the 2022 NBA Draft has been focused on the No. 9 overall pick, the highest spot in the lottery the Spurs have had since making the historical selection of Tim Duncan at No. 1 overall in 1997.

The two other first-round picks at No. 20 and No. 25 haven't been overlooked, but the Spurs could come away with some game-changing value at this spot in the draft.

And even though he hasn't been projected on most mock drafts as a first-round pick, Purdue big man Trevion Williams possesses offensive talent that is unprecedented amongst this entire draft class.

The Spurs could very well go with the best-player-available mentality at No. 9 overall, but taking a player like Williams late in the first or at No. 38 overall would be an interesting move to consider. Perhaps the coaching staff that could develop the former Boilermaker into a beast on the offensive end.

Let's take a look at what Williams brings to the table and what he can improve on as he enters the league.

Williams, a 6-10, 255-pound forward from Chicago, averaged 12 points, 7.4 rebounds, three assists, and 20.1 minutes per game while shooting 54.7 percent from the floor in 37 games with four starts. He primarily came off the bench for coach Matt Painter, which earned him Big 10 Sixth Man of the Year honors.

There's no sugarcoating it: Williams might be far and away the best passing big man in to come through the draft since Denver Nuggets two-time MVP Nikola Jokic was a second-round pick in 2014. His three assists per-game average simply do any justice to his incredible distributing ability.

He won't blow you away with his athleticism or explosiveness, but he makes up for it with incredible poise and flashiness that is rare in a big man, especially in today's game. You don't usually see a big man labeled as the best passer in any given draft class, but that's precisely the label Williams created for himself.

He's got excellent patience with his back to the basket but can face up against his defender when it calls for it, using a variety of post moves from the low block to finagle his way to the cup. With the defense's eyes on him, his excellent passing a decision-making ability is perfect for inside-out scoring opportunities, as he excels at finding shooters with cross-court skip passes or staying locked down in the post as he waits for open cutters.

He's got excellent precision on half-look skip pass out of the post and even threw in a handful of impressive behind-the-back dimes from that spot. Williams could be lethal as the primary post-passer in sets that involve setting up a shooter on a screen on the opposite side of the floor.

Williams can also be an effective pick-and-roll player in the NBA, even though Purdue didn't run this action with much frequency this past season. He can make the extra pass out of the pick-and-roll to the open shooter if the defense comes to help or use surprising touch around the basket to score when needed if the defense stands pat on the wing.

He didn't attempt a high number of mid-range or 3-point jumpers, but there's a lot of promise for him in that area. He's got decent form but only went 5-14 from deep this past season. His post game will only take him so far in the league must develop into a consistent pick-and-pop player to ultimately unlock his offensive dominance.

While Spurs center Jakob Poeltl has served as an elite rim protector over the past few seasons, Williams' offensive game would complement this defense well to provide offense prowess off the bench.

But defense is precisely where Williams' weakness lies. The eye test shows he doesn't have quick feet on that end of the floor. And while his size will help him hold his own in the post against some big men, he will get blown by against quicker guards that can get to the rim before he can contest.

Teams could look to attack him on pick-and-roll switches because of this. Williams lacks the foot speed needed to be a switchable defender. This will likely never be a positive attribute of his in the league unless he works on improving his visibly-weak defensive motor. His energy and body language on defense aren't up to league standards.

Williams also struggled at the free throw line in four seasons at Purdue, shooting a combined 52.9 percent from the stripe. Like his jumper, the form isn't off by any means, but it seems to come down to a confidence issue that sets in once he steps up to the line. He doesn't have the proper bounce in his form, which causes him to miss short. This would open up his scoring production mightily.

There's a lot for the Spurs to love about Williams. Despite the defensive shortcomings, his basketball IQ and passing ability are uncoachable traits, something the SA coaching staff might value greatly as they look to teach him what it means to be a reliable defender at 6-11 in the NBA.

