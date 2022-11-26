Spurs vs. Lakers GAMEDAY: Can San Antonio Avoid Season-Series Sweep?

The Los Angeles Lakers have won both of their matchups against the San Antonio Spurs. Will they sweep the season series on Saturday?

The San Antonio Spurs are set to face the Los Angeles Lakers for what will be the third time in the span of a week on Saturday.

LeBron James returned to the Lakers' lineup on Friday and finished with 21 points, eight rebounds, and five assists in their 105-94 win. He was sidelined for both of San Antonio's previous matchups. It has been Anthony Davis that has shouldered the load lately and he continued to do so with 25 points and 15 rebounds.

“It felt pretty good to get out there on the court with my guys,” James said, “and make some plays and help them get the win.”

The Spurs saw the difference of not having a superstar to shoulder the load down the stretch. Tre Jones (19) and Devin Vassell (18) combined for 37 points with each member of the starting lineup reaching double-figures. San Antonio shot just 38.0 percent from the floor and 18.2 percent from 3-point range.

“I don’t think the team is committed defensively in their mind, between their ears, the way they need to be,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said.

The Spurs started the season 5-2 but have lost 12 of their last 13 games. San Antonio has been sinking in the Western Conference standings after stacking up losses. They are positioned of only the Houston Rockets at the moment.

INJURY REPORT (SPURS): Not Yet Submitted.

Last Injury Report - Zach Collins - Questionable (Lower Leg Contusion), Blake Wesley - Out (MCL Sprain), Malaki Branham - OUT (G-League) Jordan Hall - Questionable (finger), Doug McDermott - Questionable (ankle), Josh Richardson - Doubtful (ankle)

INJURY REPORT (LAKERS): Not Yet Submitted.

Last Injury Report - LeBron James - Questionable (groin)

RECORDS: San Antonio Spurs (6-14), Los Angeles Lakers (6-11)

WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at 7 p.m. CT

WHERE: AT&T Center (San Antonio, TX)

TV: KENS5, NBA League Pass

RADIO: Spurs Radio - WOAI 1200

ODDS: -3.0 Lakers

NEXT UP: The Spurs will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday.

FINAL WORD: Jeremy Sochan on using NOAH shooting technology to improve his arch.

“I’m just going to keep with it and keep confident,” Sochan said. “There’s going to be ups and downs, but I believe in it.”

