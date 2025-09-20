Where Does Victor Wembanyama Rank Amongst the NBA’s Top Centers?
The 2025-26 NBA season is right around the corner, with the regular season beginning at the end of October. However, training camp is coming right up, and fans around the league are getting excited as to what could be in store for their favorite team next season. For those fans of Western Conference teams, making the postseason might be harder than ever.
One of those teams that will be looking to get over the hump and back into the playoffs is the San Antonio Spurs, one of the NBA's most decorated franchises. However, they haven't been in the postseason since 2019. The Spurs' chances of changing that in 2026 hinge heavily on the play of one man: Victor Wembanyama.
One of the most anticipated draft prospects in the lead-up to his selection at first overall in 2023, Wembanyama has lived up to the hype so far after the conclusion of his second season in the league. Now, entering a pivotal Year 3, where pressure will be on for him to bring San Antonio back to the postseason, there's one question to answer: Where does he rank amongst the league's top centers?
The Obvious
Looking at who's ahead of him in the rankings, it's clear that Nikola Jokic has the honor of being the NBA's best center. Coming off a season where he averaged a triple-double and finished Top 2 in MVP voting for the fifth-straight year, Jokic doesn't seem like he's slowing down anytime soon.
Wembanyama is a better defender than Jokic, but it doesn't matter much when Jokic is one of the most talented offensive engines the league has ever seen.
The Joel Embiid Debate
When factoring in the health of the two players, it's hard not to side with Wembanyama. Even though he missed the end of last season due to a blood clot, he's remained healthy otherwise, appearing in 71 games as a rookie. However, when Embiid is healthy and on the court, it's hard not to give him the nod as the second-best center in the NBA.
During the 2023-24 season, during which Embiid played in 34 of 46 games before going down for an extended period at the start of February, he averaged 35.3 points, 11.3 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 1.8 blocks on solid efficiency during those 34 games.
Therefore, if Embiid is healthy and available, he has to be the pick over Wembanyama. However, Sixers fans would probably rather have Wemby at this point, given his age and contract situation.
The Fight For The Third Spot
While Alperen Sengun and Domantas Sabonis are both quality options, the spot for the third-best center in the NBA realistically comes down to Wembanyama and New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns.
The Knicks star is coming off one of his better recent seasons as a pro, averaging 24.4 points and 12.8 rebounds, earning All-NBA Third Team honors as well. He had his ups and downs during the postseason, with his best play coming during their series against the Indiana Pacers.
Even though Towns takes the edge offensively due to his stellar outside shooting, the limitations on defense hold him back in this debate. With Wembanyama being an elite defender and rim protector, paired with an improving offensive game, it feels as though the Spurs star edges out Towns at the moment for the spot as the third-best center in the NBA.