Where Does Victor Wembanyama Rank Amongst the NBA’s Top Centers?

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 20 points in the fourth-quarter tonight!



He is the SECOND KNICK EVER to record 20+ points in a fourth-quarter of the playoffs in the PXP era 🤯😱



The other?

Jalen Brunson - G1 of the East Semifinals vs. IND (May 6, 2024).