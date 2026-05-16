The celebration inside the Target Center felt different this time as the final buzzer sounded on Friday night.

Not because the San Antonio Spurs had just blown out the Minnesota Timberwolves to punch their ticket to the Western Conference Finals, it felt different because nobody in silver and black looked surprised.

Not Victor Wembanyama, the young core of Stephon Castle, Dylan Harper, or De'Aaron Fox. Not even Head Coach Mitch Johnson.

For months, the basketball world insisted the Spurs were ahead of schedule. Too young. Too raw. A team meant to spend another year learning how to win before becoming a legitimate postseason threat.

San Antonio never seemed interested in that conversation.

"I’m not being facetious, but ahead of schedule of what?” Johnson said after the series-clinching win. “We never talked about what we were going to be or what we were going to do. We just knew that we had a lot of potential, and we were going to try to be the best team we can be.”

The answer hung in the air because, in many ways, this season stopped being about timelines a long time ago.

The Spurs learned quickly that their rebuild accelerated the moment the roster began trusting each other completely. Veterans accepted smaller roles. Young players embraced defensive assignments that rarely show up in highlight reels. Possessions became less about individual moments and more about movement, spacing, and sacrifice.

“It’s been pretty fun when you see a group of guys that are willing to give themselves to the team and the process,” Johnson continued, “regardless of what that means for themselves.”

That sacrifice has carried San Antonio further than anyone predicted.

Now comes the biggest challenge yet: the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Thunder are everything the Spurs are still trying to become: seasoned, battle-tested, and fully aware of what it takes to survive deep in May. Oklahoma City understands how thin the margin becomes this time of year. One bad quarter can flip a series. One lapse in composure can end a season.

The Spurs know that too.

That’s why the confidence inside their locker room feels measured rather than reckless.

“Of course we’re confident,” Wembanyama said when asked about facing Oklahoma City. “But we need to keep the right confidence level.”

It was the kind of answer that revealed just how much this young team has grown. Earlier in the season, the Spurs played with excitement. Now they play with belief.

There’s a difference.

Belief is what allowed them to stare down Minnesota without blinking. Belief is what transformed one of the NBA’s youngest rosters into a team now sitting four wins away from the NBA Finals. And belief is what has turned every outside expectation into background noise.

Because while everyone else kept talking about the future, the Spurs quietly built something in the present.

And now, as they prepare for Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, they no longer look like a team learning how to contend.

They look like one that already does.