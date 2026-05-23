SAN ANTONIO — Mitch Johnson admitted to some tossing and turning late Friday night after a tough Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.

The San Antonio Spurs wanted to give Alex Caruso space to shoot from 3 entering their series against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Through three contests, the guard is shooting 61 percent from deep on nearly eight attempts per game as the Thunder's biggest X-factor.

If the Spurs place more emphasis on Caruso, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander becomes free to drive and sniff out contact in one-on-one situations, to which he's taken full advantage of; the back-to-back MVP has missed just one of his 27 free throw attempts this series.

In that sense, there seems to be no "right answer." It keeps Johnson awake.

"You get caught chasing your tail a little bit," the coach said Saturday afternoon.

May 18, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; San Antonio Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson reacts in the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder during Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals for the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

San Antonio shocked the defending champions in Game 1 behind Victor Wembanyama's double-overtime 41-point, 24-rebound performance. Only 16 bench points between Keldon Johnson and Carter Bryant went relatively unnoticed that night as the Spurs' starters averaged 48 minutes — a full game — to complete the upset.

The trend has grown increasingly concerning since. In Game 3, Oklahoma City logged a franchise record 76 points from its bench unit, outscoring San Antonio by 53 points in that department in its 123-108 win to increase the series bench disparity to 132 points.

Without acknowledging the glaring issue at face value, multiple Spurs both in the hours that followed and the day after all reached the same conclusion.

"Play better," Stephon Castle said, citing a deceptively difficult task. "As a team, we didn't really play well ... (we) just (have to be) able to stop their runs and still play in transition."

Between Dylan Harper, Keldon Johnson and Carter Bryant, on occasion, the Spurs rely on pace with their reserves. With Harper still nursing an adductor injury suffered during Game 2, his creation was clearly limited Saturday night. It made even the Spurs' 15-0 run to start the game unsustainable without Wembanyama on the floor.

Still, Johnson's hands are tied. He needs his star as fresh as possible.

"At some stage, you can't keep going," Johnson said. "You've got to play other guys. We don't have a first unit and a second unit ... it's a little bit of a waterfall. You've got to have proper groups for 48 minutes ... we can't play (Wembanyama) 48 minutes."

May 22, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first half during Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals for the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Frost Bank Center. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

In the minutes Wembanyama spends on the bench, the Spurs have leaned toward lineups featuring Luke Kornet as the primary rim protector. Not nearly as nimble or able to cover as much ground as his French counterpart, the 7-footer has struggled to fill Wembanyama's shoes.

The Spurs don't need Kornet to be a carbon copy of Wembanyama, but the difference between the pair has created easier offense for the Thunder. Especially for guards like Jared McCain, who has also made a name for himself in his first playoff run.

In the first half of Game 3, the Spurs were minus-19 in minutes without Wembanyama. McCain got most of his run during that span, accruing 24 points off the bench to best San Antonio's entire second unit by himself.

Kornet finished minus-18; his minutes alongside Wembanyama weren't much better. Wembanyama blames himself for that, whether justified or not.

“I have trouble making my teammates better right now," he said, adding that he can facilitate for his teammates more while forcing Oklahoma City's defense to focus on him and open the floor elsewhere. "I need to be more of a team player.”

Victor Wembanyama took a turn with accountability tonight. He said he’s not being enough of a floor general as of late.



“I have trouble making my teammates better right now … I need to be more of a team player.” #PorVida pic.twitter.com/fY6K7iRxrq — Matt Guzman (@mattgzman) May 23, 2026

Johnson opted not to single out any particular players as the Spurs search for an answer for the Thunder. He didn't agree with Wembanyama's statement, but called for a team-wide improvement, even in minutes with the Frenchman on the floor.

"It all goes into the same umbrella of being sharper," Johnson said. "That's myself included ... even (with) as great of a team as we are ... we've still got to help (our)selves."

Johnson, who struggled to get shut eye after pulling Wembanyama from the floor following the Spurs' historic start, acknowleded a natural regret rooted in hindsight's perfect vision. He could have played that differently. But the same can always be said.

Wembanyama understands the grace needed to navigate the playoffs for the first time. His coach is no newer to the job and the experience as he is.

"It’s the first playoffs for many of us," Wembanyama said after Game 2 in Oklahoma City. "Of course there (were) going to be hard trials. It’s to be expected."

With Game 4 slated for Sunday evening, the Spurs will have another chance to get right offensively. Knowing Wembanyama is unlikely to play 48 minutes, the obvious, but difficult explanation for improvement will remain the same: they must play better.

Or, and this is a stretch, Wembanyama could just do it all himself.

"That's not my call," Stephon Castle said with a smile. He knows it won't happen.