OKLAHOMA CITY — For some reason, Victor Wembanyama heard out the entirety of the question. But he already knew what he was going to say.

After facing the Oklahoma City Thunder for the sixth time of the season, this time in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, Wembanyama arrived at the podium with tired legs.

He'd just pitched the first 40-20 performance of his career playing 49 minutes in a double-overtime game. Right before, he watched Shai Gilgeous-Alexander receive his MVP trophy. The same trophy he wanted; he and his teammates would agree he deserved it.

"He's the best player in the f***ing world," Stephon Castle said, accepting a hug from the Frenchman on TV before retreating to the San Antonio Spurs' locker room.

Wembanyama played like the thought of watching Gilgeous-Alexander hoist his trophy was eating him internally. Every dunk he threw down carried the look of a man possessed. Of course he took it personal. He was courtside for the ceremony.

The question still stood: Was he thinking about not winning MVP? Were his facial expressions an indictment of his internal feelings? Was he salty?

"Yeah," Wembanyama replied. "For sure. Everything you just said."

May 18, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) celebrates with guard Stephon Castle (5) after defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder in double-overtime against during Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals for the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The room clung on to every word Wembanyama said as he detailed his feelings on finishing third in MVP Award voting. Five voters deemed him worthy of the award, but 83 others weren't moved by his accomplishments in his third season. That spoke to the 22-year-old.

"The world is 8 billion people," he said. "That’s 8 billion opinions ... it feels like I’ve still got a lot to learn. I want to get that trophy many times in my career.”

His final response was about as wordy as he got. Clearly uninterested in spilling his guts about every small feeling, the Spurs' star kept his poise. After playing the equivalent of a full game, Wembanyama had his hotel bed on his mind — he needed say no more.

If his game did the talking instead, he'd have written a book.

While on the court, Thunder players shot 35 percent from the field on two-point field goals. On the bench, that figure nearly doubled to 64 percent. San Antonio won 122-115.

Wembanyama became the first Spur since David Robinson (1996) to log 40 points and 20 rebounds in a playoff game, and joined Wilt Chamberlain as the only other NBA player with 30 points and 20 rebounds in his first Western Conference Finals appearance.

“That young man has a rare desire to step into every moment that’s in front of him," Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said. "He’s going to attack those moments ... he has some rare, God-given ability. He puts in even more work and preparation into maximizing that."

Did Johnson feel his star was extra motivated by the lack of a MVP trophy in his possession on Monday? "One hundred percent."

May 18, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts in double overtime against the Oklahoma City Thunder during Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals for the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

San Antonio took a 1-0 series lead over Oklahoma City Monday night behind its 7-foot star. Had a few shots fallen differently, it might have been staring at a must-win contest in Game 2, needing a tie series heading back to San Antonio. Even if it meant pulling up from 28 feet, Wembanyama was keen on not letting that happen.

With 27 seconds to play in the first overtime, Wembanyama rose up and fired. Paycom Center fell quiet enough to hear the first dribble after the shot ripped nylon.

“I was stunned a little bit," Dylan Harper admitted, watching from the basket, "but once the ball went up, I was like, ‘Oh, that’s going in.’ That’s just who he is. He’s one-of-a-kind.”

Asked about his thought process leading up to the game-saving shot, Wembanyama cited patience with the wind up. With no defender within two feet of him, it ended up being the best look the Spurs could have asked for. Almost like he'd practiced it before.

The ability to call upon past experiences in crucial situations still impresses Johnson. Seeing it pay off in Game 1 only proved his point further.

“His level of execution through physicality was tremendous," the coach explained. "He has grown tremendously in that, in finding his voice and his moments.”

Dec 31, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs coach Mitch Johnson talks with forward Victor Wembanyama (1) in the second half against the New York Knicks at Frost Bank Center. | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

By the time Wembanyama trotted off the court into the dated hallways of Paycom Center after four quarters and two overtime periods, he'd left everything he had on the court. He spent the last of his energy before reaching the locker room high-fiving his teammates.

“I might fall," he said through a smile. "I might fall on the floor.”

His teammates, who'd just witnessed a performance they know will be remembered long after they win a championship together, couldn't help but speak on it, through labored breaths of their own. Wembanyama made just about every correct play possible.

They would have, too. The rest of the Spurs were almost as offended as Wembanyama was upon learning he was not voted the league's Most Valuable Player.

"Vic obviously wasn't happy about that," Devin Vassell said. "For us to corral around him, him leading us, showing he's the best player of the world ... that's a big statement win."

Thirty-one years ago, San Antonio fell on the wrong side of a revenge game. David Robinson, who eagerly accepted his first and only MVP Award at center court in front of a disgruntled Hakeem Olajuwon, watched as his rival logged 41 points and 16 rebounds in Game 2 of the 1995 Western Conference Finals to take a 2-0 series lead.

Gilgeous-Alexander could have seen it coming. Granted, if he'd scored as many points as Robinson (32) did in defense of his award, the Thunder would have extended its playoff win streak to 10 games. Instead, he fell into the same trap, set by a 22-year-old with naught to lose.

Wembanyama slept easy the night he led the Spurs to their first win in the Western Conference Finals since 2014 — ironic for three reasons, given it also came against the Thunder in Oklahoma City in overtime — but he's far from taking a break.

That, he said, delivering another charismatic response, can wait.

He might decide to make the rest of the series personal.

"The mental toughness," Wembanyama said of making a deep playoff run, "you have to have it all the time. And yes, it takes a toll. But we will rest in July.”