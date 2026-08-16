SAN ANTONIO — Victor Wembanyama doesn’t believe rivalries can be manufactured.

They require years of history, packed arenas and a level of physicality capable of changing the energy inside them. The NBA won’t wait long to see whether the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder can continue building one this season.

"I guess the signs are," Wembanyama began last December, "the arena is packed. The energy is different. There's physicality from the first to the 40th minute ... it's hard to describe it. It's like when PSG plays Marseille in France. This is a real rivalry (looks like)."

Less than five months after San Antonio survived Oklahoma City in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals, the Thunder will visit Frost Bank Center on Opening Night.

From there, the Spurs’ schedule offers holiday showcases, anticipated debuts and another meeting with LeBron James — this time wearing different colors.

Of the Spurs’ 82 regular-season games, here are the five matchups that stand out most:

1. Welcome Back, Thunder

May 30, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) controls the ball against San Antonio Spurs forward Julian Champagnie (30) in the fourth quarter during Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals for the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Spurs will begin their season Oct. 20 at 8:30 p.m. Central against the Thunder, bringing last season’s seven-game Western Conference Finals matchup into Opening Night.

It will also be Oklahoma City’s only scheduled visit to Frost Bank Center. The remaining meetings between the two budding rivals will be played at Paycom Center on Feb. 11 and March 14 — two fewer times than last season — with all three games nationally televised.

San Antonio will enter the opener fully rested and won’t play again until hosting Houston three nights later at Moody Center. More importantly, Spurs fans will get their first opportunity to welcome home the reigning Western Conference champions on Night 1.

Spurs' 2025-26 record vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: 4-1 (4-3 Playoffs)

2. Wolves on Halloween

May 12, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) drives to the basket against Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) during the second half of Game 5 of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Frost Bank Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Halloween night at Frost Bank Center will come with a new attraction: LaMelo Ball in a Minnesota Timberwolves uniform. The Spurs will host Minnesota on Saturday, Oct. 31 at 7 p.m. Central, marking Ball’s first visit to San Antonio since joining Anthony Edwards.

The matchup will be the Spurs’ sixth game of the season and the first of four meetings between the Western Conference opponents. San Antonio will have two full days off after visiting Utah on Oct. 28, and it won’t play again until hosting the Jazz on Nov. 2.

That leaves the holiday matchup comfortably outside a back-to-back — and gives Wembanyama, Ball and Edwards the stage without any immediate travel concerns.

Spurs' 2025-26 record vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: 1-2 (4-2 Playoffs)

3. A Manhattan Christmas

Jun 13, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper (2) reacts during the third quarter during Game 5 of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Spurs’ return to Madison Square Garden will bring considerably more history than their previous Christmas visit. San Antonio will face the reigning champion New York Knicks at 11 a.m. Central on ABC in its first rematch of the NBA Finals.

The Christmas showdown will conclude a seven-game road trip that begins Dec. 15 and takes the Spurs through Cleveland, Toronto, Chicago, New Orleans, Milwaukee and Brooklyn before ending in Manhattan. The Spurs will face the Nets on Dec. 23, giving them Christmas Eve off before revisiting the arena where their championship pursuit ended.

Despite hitting the road for the holiday for the third straight year, being one of the league's biggest fixtures on one of its most-watched stages isn't lost on them.

“As a basketball player, to be able to play on Christmas Day is special,” Spurs forward Harrison Barnes said last season. “Growing up as a kid, watching those games on TV, that was a great opportunity. It’s just an honor and a privilege to be able to do that.”

Spurs' 2025-26 record vs. New York Knicks: 1-1 (0-1 NBA Cup, 1-4 NBA Finals)

4. Wemby, Meet A.J.

Jun 25, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Wizards first round draft pick and number one overall pick AJ Dybantsa poses for a photo with his jersey during a press conference at InterContinental Hotel. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The NBA’s newest No. 1 pick will meet one of its tallest for the first time on New Year’s Day.

Wembanyama and Washington Wizards rookie A.J. Dybantsa will share the floor Jan. 1 in Washington, with tipoff set for 4 p.m. Central. The matchup will be the second half of a back-to-back for San Antonio following an afternoon game in Charlotte on New Year’s Eve.

Dybantsa will make his first trip to Frost Bank Center on March 9 at 7 p.m. Central. That meeting falls between home matchups against New York and Philadelphia, giving San Antonio a day off on either side. Both games offer an early look at two talented No. 1 picks.

Spurs' 2025-26 record vs. Washington Wizards: 2-0

5. LeBron Visits San Antonio

Feb 15, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Team USA Stripes forward LeBron James (23) of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrates with Team USA Stripes guard De'Aaron Fox of the San Antonio Spurs (4) after Game 2 during the 75th NBA All Star Game at Intuit Dome. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LeBron James has made plenty of visits to San Antonio throughout his career. His next one, entering Year 24, will come as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers.

James and the Sixers will visit Frost Bank Center on March 11 at 6:30 p.m. Central in a nationally televised matchup on Prime. The game concludes a three-game homestand for San Antonio following meetings with New York on March 7 and Washington on March 9, meaning the Spurs will receive a day off between each contest.

The teams will meet again 10 days later in Philadelphia, with NBC carrying the March 21 rematch. James’ new home adds another layer to his latest meeting with Wembanyama — and ensures Philadelphia’s lone visit to San Antonio will be among the season’s big draws.

Spurs' 2025-26 record vs. Philadelphia 76ers: 2-0