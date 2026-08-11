SAN ANTONIO — All of the jeering Victor Wembanyama endures has been worth it.

Taking the court each game day, most nights the tallest player by a long shot, Wembanyama has heard and seen it all. Most signs praise him, but he can't please anybody.

The moment came while hoisting the Western Conference Finals at Paycom Center. That's when the San Antonio Spurs put to rest any doubt he had ever felt about playing basketball at the highest level. He was affirmed that, regardless of what he did, he'd have an audience.

"Really, you work all these hours," Wembanyama began, holding back tears after winning Game 7 of the West Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder, "for these types of emotions."

Like everything else, Wembanyama's public display of emotions drew both praise and criticism. Like everything else, he chose not to give credence to the convoluted discourse.

Nobody in the locker room around him finds that surprising.

"He has such a vision of who he wants to be as a person and as a player," Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said. "The commitment ... that he puts into that vision is nothing like I've ever seen."

May 30, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) celebrates after defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder in game seven of the Western Conference Finals for the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of course, as the centerpiece of one of the most promising teams in the NBA, Wembanyama has been forced to exist under the spotlight. With the league's regular season schedule release set for Thursday afternoon at 2 p.m. Central — seven weeks before the start of training camp in late September — he'll likely have to embrace that life some more.

Now entering Year 4 of Wembanyama's young career, here are three things to watch for in the Spurs' 2026-27 campaign as they chase another NBA Finals berth:

1. More National TV Games

The year prior to Wembanyama's arrival, the NBA handed San Antonio a total of four national TV games in an attempt to play fair. Three of those games were on NBA TV, and the final one was slated for Jan. 13 — five weeks before 2023 All Star Weekend in Salt Lake City.

Once Wembanyama landed with the Spurs that summer, that number skyrocketed to 19. The Frenchman earned the league's Rookie of the Year Award and drew abundant social media attention in the process; an at-the-mountaintop block over Giannis Antetokounmpo and a one-handed dunk over Derrick White helped the star break several NBA engagement records.

From that point on, the Spurs have been placed on TV at nearly every opportunity.

San Antonio drew a Christmas Day matchup against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in Wembanyama's sophomore season and a total of 21 national TV games. A year later, despite Wembanyama's deep vein thrombosis causing it to miss the playoffs, it drew 22.

#Spurs have 22 nationally televised performances this season. Continues the trend of a larger amount of games for national audiences. #PorVida — Matt Guzman (@mattgzman) August 14, 2025

By last season's All-Star Weekend, with the Spurs the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, that number had jumped to 28. Several broadcast changes set up Wembanyama and Co. to play 12 of their final 22 games on national TV as they pushed for the playoffs.

This season, fresh off a historic playoff run, the Spurs are likely to be among the top teams in the NBA in terms of national television exposure. A year ago, the Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors, Thunder and Knicks all led the way with 34 slated appearances each — the maximum allowed under the NBA's current television rights deal with its partners.

If the Spurs don't reach that number initially, more flexes could put them in line with the rest of their big-market competition. But unlike four years ago, 34 games isn't preposterous.

2. A Christmas Day Home Game?

After going seven seasons from 2017-2023 without a Christmas Day matchup, the Spurs are almost certainly going to bring their current streak to three years this December.

Wanting to feature Wembanyama and Chris Paul on the league's coveted holiday in 2024, San Antonio first traveled to New York to face the only team in the league with a guaranteed spot on the slate. A year later, the defending-champion Oklahoma City Thunder welcomed the Spurs to Paycom Center for the third of five matchups last season.

The added attention that comes with playing on the holidays wasn't lost on them.

"As a basketball player, to be able to play on Christmas Day is special," Harrison Barnes explained, asked about the annual tradition. "Growing up as a kid, watching those games on TV, that was a great opportunity. It's just an honor and a privilege to be able to do that."

While the Spurs have earned the Christmas Day nod each of the last two seasons, they've yet to host in the Wembanyama era. The last time a Spurs home arena featured Christmas action came in 2016 against the Chicago Bulls. This time around, several teams are likely prospects.

Dec 25, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) and center Luke Kornet (7) celebrate at the end of the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While an NBA Finals rematch is unlikely because of the Knicks' virtual birthright of hosting Christmas at Madison Square Garden, a visit from LeBron James' Philadelphia 76ers could make for strong TV. The Thunder could come to town, as well, if not Giannis Antetokounmpo's Miami Heat or Luka Dončić and the Lakers. But those are all speculative.

If one thing is certain, however, the Spurs aren't likely to travel very far this time around.

"You hear even LeBron talking about watching those games," Johnson said of playing on Christmas Day. "That's what this league is about. We are in the business of entertainment. And hopefully people are going to be able to see some good basketball."

3. Two Homecomings: Paris and Austin

Beyond their annual Rodeo Road Trip, two more major return trips are in the Spurs' schedule plans next season. After playing two games against the Indiana Pacers at Accor Arena in Paris in January 2025, they are again slated to represent the NBA in Europe in 2027.

Revealed in May, the Spurs will face the New Orleans Pelicans twice overseas. The first matchup, again at Accor Arena, is slated for Jan. 14, followed three days later by a Jan. 17 meeting at Manchester's Co-op Live — marking the first NBA game played in the city.

Spurs On SI can confirm the Spurs will also return to Austin's Moody Center for their now-annual I-35 Series as a stop on their Rodeo Road Trip. What started as an attempt to bridge the two Texas cities has become a staple of the Spurs' brand expansion efforts.

“The reception has been far beyond what we could’ve imagined," Spurs Sports & Entertainment SVP of Strategic Growth Brandon James told Spurs On SI. "From attendance at our (weekly) events ... to, obviously, the sellout of every game we’ve played here."

Feb 21, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; The San Antonio Spurs Coyote performs in the second half against the Sacramento Kings at Moody Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While returning to France remains atop the list of excitable matchups for Wembanyama, the center has also learned to embrace Central Texas as an extension of "home."

"Austin is super cool," Wembanyama said. "For me, San Antonio, they’re my people, but Austin, they’re my people, as well. They welcome us and show much love."

Between the two trips, the Spurs will be one of the NBA's most visible franchises as they continue their quest toward a sixth championship. More than the spotlight, however, they'll have something else affecting their mindset, regardless of the arena they're playing in.

Falling short in the NBA Finals isn't something they ever want to experience again.

"I hope it leads to them being hungrier than they've ever been," Johnson said after Game 5 of the NBA Finals. "I hope it leads them to be more motivated than they've ever been."