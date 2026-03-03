Spurs Earn Historic Sweep of Western Conference Awards After Dominant Month of February
The Spurs went undefeated with an 11-0 record in February, and the team is also going undefeated in Western Conference Awards for the month.
The NBA on Tuesday announced that Victor Wembanyama is the Player of the Month and the Defensive Player of the Month for February after he averaged 22.5 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 3.5 blocks per game. His teammate Dylan Harper earned Western Conference Rookie of the Month honors, averaging 12.5 points, 4.9 assists, and 3.9 rebounds on 55.4% shooting. San Antonio's Mitch Johnson was also named Western Conference Coach of the Month.
"This marks just the third time a team has earned Player, Rookie and Coach of the Month honors in the same month since 1982-83 and the first time ever in the Western Conference," the Spurs said in a press release.
The dominance in these league awards speaks to the team's dominance over the month of February. The Spurs ranked second in the league in offense (121.3 points per 100 possessions), second in defense (106.2 points per 100 possessions), and first in net rating (+15.1 points per 100 possessions).
San Antonio notched road wins over the Pistons, Lakers and Raptors and swept the I-35 Series games in Austin amidst the team's annual Rodeo Road Trip. The second-seeded Spurs now sit just 3 games back of the Oklahoma City Thunder for the best record in the league. They've extended their lead to 5 games above the Rockets, who are fending off the Timberwolves, Nuggets and Lakers for the third seed.
Wembanyama is on track to be a real contender for the MVP award if he keeps it up and meets the 65-game minimum as the Spurs continue to win. This is the first time in his career he's been named Western Conference Player of the Month, and the third time (and second month in a row) he's earned Western Conference Defensive Player of the Month honors.
This is the first time this season that anyone other than Cooper Flagg or Kon Knueppel earned a Rookie of the Month distinction in either conference. Johnson, on the other hand, becomes the first coach all season to earn a second Coach of the Month award.
In between winning the regular season games, the trio of award-winning Spurs went to Los Angeles along with De'Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle and Carter Bryant to participate in All-Star festivities.
San Antonio can even claim a fifth award for February, as former Spur Derrick White was named the Eastern Conference Defensive Player of the month.
Tom Petrini has covered Spurs basketball for the last decade, first for Project Spurs and then for KENS 5 in San Antonio. After leaving the newsroom he co-founded the Silver and Black Coffee Hour, a weekly podcast where he catches up on Spurs news with friends Aaron Blackerby and Zach Montana. Tom lives in Austin with his partner Jess and their dogs Dottie and Guppy. His other interests include motorsports and making a nice marinara sauce.Follow RealTomPetrini