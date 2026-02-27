BROOKLYN, N.Y. — With two days separating two games in New York City, Mitch Johnson knows his team can afford a little down time. Even as a team living in the replay room.

"There's no place like it," the San Antonio Spurs coach said Thursday afternoon. "We've been fortunate to be here a few times ... whether that's just walking outside, getting some fresh air ... it's New York City. We can only show them so much film."

After a pair of games in Detroit and Toronto, the Spurs flew further east to continue their month-long Rodeo Road Trip against the Brooklyn Nets two days prior to facing the New York Knicks in a Sunday matinee. Day 1 of their trip began with a win.

That one came with much less fuss than the two before it.

"We're doing the right things," Julian Champagnie said. "Pouring our energy into the right places as a team. No egos. No personal agendas. Just good hoops."

San Antonio came out firing. Stephon Castle notched 13 points before the end of the first quarter, and Champagnie flanked him with six 3s. Victor Wembanyama's 12 points marked another subpar offensive outing, but the Spurs played from ahead all evening.

"The games that we've played this month have taken different personalities," Johnson affirmed following the 126-110 drubbing. "I think that's a sign of growth."

Thursday's win marked an 11th straight victory for the Spurs and capped off an undefeated February — the third such month in franchise history. During that span, Castle notched a 40-point triple-double, Wembanyama logged anywhere from 0-6 blocks, the Spurs escaped a Canadian free throw contest and won on both coasts.

Speaking in his sixth arena of the Spurs' road trip, Wembanyama recapped the month.

"Does this mean it was perfect?," he asked rhetorically. "Not at all. But looking back, it's never going to be perfect, so (this stretch has been) pretty satisfying."

Wins over the Oklahoma City Thunder, Detroit Pistons and Phoenix Suns helped further cement the Spurs among the NBA's most dangerous squads, while games against the Nets, Sacramento Kings and Dallas Mavericks forced their focus.

No game told the same tale; for that, Johnson was grateful.

"Our highs were really high," the coach said of his team prior to its 11-game win streak, "but we were trying to grasp consistency. It's been fun this month to have some struggle."

Next up for San Antonio is another contest in New York on Day 4 of its East Coast trip. Another bout with the Knicks stands to test Johnson and Co. in the same way they have been all of February. If they have their druthers, March will play out like February.

But they know better than to start handing themselves wins.

"I have not experienced this much winning in my life," Champagnie, a Staten Island native, said. "It's definitely fun to see us reap some of the benefits. We've still got a long way to go, but we have a goal, and every day, we'll keep chipping at it."

Tipoff between the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks from Madison Square Garden is slated for noon Central Sunday afternoon.