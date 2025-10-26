Victor Wembanyama Makes NBA History After MVP-Level Performance vs Nets
Victor Wembanyama was expected to be a star when he was drafted by the San Antonio Spurs with the first overall pick in 2023. His height, combined with his blend of guard and center skills, made him the ideal prospect to succeed in the NBA if the right system was built around him.
Through his first two seasons, Wembanyama showed flashes of the player he could be, but after a rigorous offseason, the French star looks like he has a strong case to win the 2025-26 KIA MVP. After two great games to begin the season, Wembanyama wowed yet again on Sunday, making history in his MVP-level performance against the Brooklyn Nets.
According to Spurs PR's Jordan Howenstine, Wembanyama became the first player in NBA history to record 100 or more points and 15 or more blocks through a team's first three games. Both accomplishments would be impressive in their own right, but doing them together shows just how wild a talent Wembanyama is.
Through three games, Wembanyama is now averaging 33.3 points, 13.3 rebounds, and 6.0 blocks per game, while leading the Spurs to a 3-0 record. With the team still being without key players like De'Aaron Fox, Kelly Olynyk, and Jeremy Sochan, San Antonio still has more help on the way to support Wembanyama.
Can Wembanyama Really Make A Case For MVP?
As long as Wembanyama can hit the 65-game threshold, he'll be eligible for regular season awards, including the league MVP. However, hitting the bare minimum for games played probably won't be enough to get the job done, even if he has the stats to prove it.
If Wembanyama is able to maintain anything close to his current level of production, he'll no doubt have the stats to be in consideration for the award. However, team success is always factored in, as Wembanyama probably can't get away with leading the Spurs to a play-in seed and winning MVP in the process.
Based on how things have looked early season, Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander seems like the top competition that could prevent Wembanyama from becoming the youngest MVP in NBA history (he'd beat out Derrick Rose by a slim margin).
Already on a historic pace and 3-0 on the season, Wembanyama and the Spurs will look to improve to 4-0 on Monday, when they play host to the Toronto Raptors for the second leg of their back-to-back. Tip-off is set for 8:00 p.m. EST.