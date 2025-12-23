SAN ANTONIO — After four games without gracing the injury report, Victor Wembanyama almost forgot about his calf strain. Monday evening was a sore reminder.

Ahead of facing the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday — the first of two meetings between the pair of squads in three days — Wembanyama is listed as QUESTIONABLE. The San Antonio Spurs are citing left calf strain injury management.

The Spurs aren't claiming a new injury to Wembanyama. Management, in all likelihood, means the 7-foot-4 forward is experiencing nagging soreness.

Wembanyama missed 12 games between Nov. 16 and Dec. 13 before returning in the NBA Cup Quarterfinal against the Thunder. Because he played the New York Knicks in the NBA Cup Final two games later, he now has six games remaining he can miss for the rest of the season.

In their star's absence, the Spurs relied on a committee of several players, including De'Aaron Fox, Dylan Harper, Luke Kornet, Stephon Castle and even David Jones Garcia. They finished 9-3 during that span.

"We have a really, really talented roster," Devin Vassell said. "We play for each other, and we don't care who gets the success, as long as we're winning. That's all that matters."

“We’re on the right path,” Wembanyama added, "and for the first time in my career, we're winning much more than we're losing."

San Antonio is 21-7 heading into Tuesday's matchup with sole possession of the Western Conference's No. 2 seed. Six straight wins, not counting its NBA Cup Final loss, has Mitch Johnson's squad riding high.

It's why Wembanyama is open to proceeding with caution.

"There was no reason to take inconsiderate risk," the Frenchman admitted, adding that he would have returned much earlier initially if given full autonomy. "I (had) to trust the process a lot. Because it wasn't always painful. It was almost never painful."

Since his return, Wembanyama has averaged 19 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.4 blocks in just over 21 minutes. He's come off the bench as he re-acclimates to game speed; according to Johnson, he needs it.

"He was tired the first time I saw him play live against video guys," the coach quipped. "He is just so excited to be back out on the court ... I can only expect the excitement for him and want to get out there."

If Wembanyama gets the nod Tuesday, he'll remain in a sixth-man role. If not, he'll burn an allowed absence and plan to be ready to go for the Spurs' Christmas Day duel in Oklahoma City.

Perhaps by then he can truly forget about his calf.

