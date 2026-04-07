Wembanyama Leaves Game Early With Rib Injury

SAN ANTONIO - Victor Wembanyama left Monday night's game early with a bruised left rib, according to the Spurs.

Wembanyama logged 17 points, 5 rebounds and 3 blocks in the first half as the Spurs built a seven-point halftime lead. He played over 15 minutes in the game, meaning that this game will count toward the 65-game minimum for regular-season awards. Typically players need to log at least 20 minutes for a game to count, but the rules allow for two 'near miss' games with between 15 and 20 minutes played. This is his second of the season.

The Spurs have three regular season games remaining, and Wembanyama will need to play in at least one of them to qualify for MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, and All-NBA. The NBA Cup Final does not count toward regular season statistics, but does count toward the 65-game minimum.

Obviously the main concern for Wembanyama and the Spurs is ensuring that he's fully healthy with the playoffs around the corner. The Spurs are all but locked in to the 2 seed in the Western Conference, and have title aspirations in Wemby's first playoff run.

This is a developing story and will be updated with the latest information.