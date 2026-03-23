Spurs Provide Injury Update on Stephon Castle and Devin Vassell

The Spurs are dealing with injuries to a pair of key starters, but they aren't worried about the long-term health of Stephon Castle or Devin Vassell.

The team held both Castle and Vassell out of San Antonio's blowout win over the beleaguered Pacers, but they've both been upgraded to questionable ahead of Monday night's matchup with the Heat in Miami. Castle has missed the last two games with a tight hip, while Vassell was a late scratch for the Indiana game with hamstring tightness.

Castle is a key piece on both ends for the Spurs. A recent analysis of Basketball Index data from TipOff measures two-way load by combining the amount of offense a player initiates with the difficulty of the defensive matchups they take on. Castle ranked first in the NBA.

"He does ... more than anybody else in the league, so he's rightfully beat up after this long of a season. Don't see it being long at all, but we will be mindful," Mitch Johnson said. "He's improving but it's still present, so, just give him another day."

Castle's absence was felt in a sloppy game against the Suns, but Vassell stepped up to help limit Devin Booker late as San Antonio made the comeback.

"It was precautionary," Johnson said after the Spurs handled business against the Pacers. "It was tightness that, obviously was enough of a concern, wasn't a strategic lates scratch. Just want to be super mindful, don't feel like it's anything long term."

With just 11 more games in the regular season, the Spurs definitely don't want anyone risking injury before the playoffs begin.

"I think that's logical, and I think even more, we've had some guys who have played through stuff, and I think that in addition to we've had now some health and some chemistry and some growth in other areas, Lindy Waters and Jordan McLaughlin played 35 minutes tonight of really really sharp basketball. That gives you even more confidence... that if it's anything close, those guys at their best... is the option we want instead of trying to have somebody play through."

With both Castle and Vassell out, rookie Dylan Harper got the first start of his career and matched his career high with 24 points against the Pacers. The youngster looked calm and composed despite learning just 17 minutes before tipoff that he'd be in the starting group. Keldon Johnson matched him with 24 of his own off the bench.