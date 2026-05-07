Spurs Thrash Timberwolves 133-95 to Take Game 2, Even Series

SAN ANTONIO -- After a disappointing Game 1 for the Spurs' stars, they responded with determined scoring and dominant defense for a 133-95 win in Game 2 against the Timberwolves.

De'Aaron Fox and Victor Wembanyama combined for just 21 points in the opening loss, but poured 28 points in the first half of Wednesday night's win to even the series at 1-1 as it shifts to Minnesota. Stephon Castle led all scorers with 21, and the Spurs built a 40-point lead in a playoff game for just the second time in franchise history.

The Spurs jumped out to an early lead and held a double-digit advantage for most of the game. San Antonio won the first half 59-35, holding the Timberwolves to their lowest scoring half of the entire year according to ESPN's broadcast. The Spurs, meanwhile, scored 34 points in the paint in the first half. Minnesota turned it over 22 times in the game, and the Spurs outscored them 29-5 on the fast break.

After both Wembanyama and Fox both said they could have played better in the opener, they came out of the gate in Game 2 with pick and roll after pick and roll to pressure the rim and slice up Minnesota's defense. Fox hit a few 3-pointers as San Antonio started slow from beyond the arc, and Wemby imposed his will near the basket on both ends.

Stephon Castle pressured the rim, got to the free throw line, and played hard-nosed defense all night. After fouling out of two of the last three games, he flipped the script and stayed out of trouble while getting Timberwolves onto thin ice. He put a third foul on Jaden McDaniels early in the second quarter, forcing him to the bench and changing the nature of the game.

Anthony Edwards' surprising return swung Game 1 toward the Timberwolves, and the Spurs adjusted by double teaming him often throughout the game to force the ball out of his hands. Edwards came off the bench once again as he works his way back from a hyperextended left knee and bone bruise. He scored 12 points on 5-13 shooting, turning it over four times with no assists.

Rookie Dylan Harper continued his run of strong form in the playoffs, stuffing the stat sheet with 11 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 steals off the bench. San Antonio outscored Minnesota by 24 points in his 22 minutes on the floor.

Julian Champagnie ripped off a personal 9-0 run in the third quarter as the Spurs pushed their lead as high as 39 points, and he hit four 3-pointers in the period. Devin Vassell joined them all in double-figure scoring hitting some triples and spreading the ball around with 4 assists. Harrison Barnes got some extended run

Keldon Johnson almost got there with 9 points, 10 rebounds, and a team-high +/- of +28. Harrison Barnes got to 12, punctuating the win with a dunk in the fourth quarter.

Minnesota's Ayo Dosunmu missed the opener with calf soreness and came back for Game 2, but left after halftime with a sore heel.

San Antonio, meanwhile, got a much-needed injection of size and athleticism on the wing as Carter Bryant played after missing Monday night's affair with a foot sprain. On Wednesday night he helped match Minnesota's size on the wing, as did Luke Kornet.

The Spurs will now pack their bags and head to Minneapolis, hoping to win at least one game on the road to reclaim home-court advantage in the series.