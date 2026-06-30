What Harrison Barnes' Return Means For the Spurs' Offseason Plans

SAN ANTONIO -- Veteran leader Harrison Barnes is running it back with the Spurs for one more year, according to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania.

"Free agent forward Harrison Barnes intends to sign a one-year, $8 million deal to stay with the San Antonio Spurs, sources tell ESPN," Charania said. "The Spurs valued Barnes' leadership and production as he enters a third season in San Antonio, finalizing a new deal with agent Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports Management on Monday night."

Free agent forward Harrison Barnes intends to sign a one-year, $8 million deal to stay with the San Antonio Spurs, sources tell ESPN. The Spurs valued Barnes' leadership and production as he enters a third season in San Antonio, finalizing a new deal with agent Jeff Schwartz of… pic.twitter.com/FzPv5mqoHm — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 29, 2026

The Sacramento Kings sent Barnes and a first-round pick swap to San Antonio two summers ago to facilitate a three-team deal. Since then, the NBA champion and Olympic gold medalist has been a productive player and a model for professionalism for the Spurs' young stars.

Barnes played all 82 games in his first season in San Antonio, starting and averaging 12.3 points per game while hitting over 43% from deep. This past season Barnes remained productive and averaged 9.9 points per game, but moved down to a bench role as Julian Champagnie ascended to the starting lineup.

The 34-year-old Barnes saw his role shrink in the matchup-hunting-heavy playoffs, playing around eight minutes per game against the Timberwolves and Thunder before the NBA Finals where he didn't play at all in the last three games.

Still, Barnes is a valuable veteran in the locker room and a productive wing over the course of the regular season. He can space the floor, grab some boards, and stay ready for whenever his number is called. After the Finals run ended in disappointment for the Spurs, he's someone who Victor Wembanyama and the rest of this young core will lean on as they try to work their way back.

In addition to his contributions on the court and in the team facility, Barnes is a philanthropist who has given big chunks of his earnings back to the San Antonio community. Recognized by the NBA this year as a finalist for the Social Justice Champion Award, he and his wife Brittany have donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to help promote education and literacy, build parks, and cover groceries for San Antonians.

Also Monday night, the Spurs declined Champagnie's team option to give him a new three-year contract worth a total of $45 million. That contract, and Barnes' new deal, shouldn't impact San Antonio's ability to make a few solid signings when free agency begins on Tuesday evening; the team will still have access to both the full non-taxpayer mid-level exception worth $15 million and a bi-annual exception worth $5.4 million.

If the Spurs use all of both, they'll be nearing the luxury tax threshold of which they'd like to avoid. That figure is projected at $201 million for 2026-27.