SAN ANTONIO — Not much time has passed since Adam Silver named the pair of rookies set to join the San Antonio Spurs amid their quest for an NBA championship.

Since Tuesday, Jayden Quaintance and Tarris Reed Jr. — joining Maliq Brown and Ja'Kobi Gillespie in the Spurs' 2026 rookie class — have celebrated with their families, talked with Spurs brass and made a trip to San Antonio to begin getting acclimated to the Texas heat.

If Quaintance had his druthers, he'd have met Victor Wembanyama already. But not for a workout; a competitive battle on a checkered board may be more fitting.

"He likes chess," Spurs general manager Brian Wright said of Quaintance, smiling at the thought, "so we'll see if we have a little match-up with him and Vic."

Quaintance describes himself as an avid chess player. He has a preferred opening for White, and even took the chance to liken the strategy game to basketball when asked about it a few minutes following his first-round selection. His reasoning was simple.

"There's almost an infinite amount of different positions," Quaintance told local reporters on Zoom. "You never have the same game twice, which is sort of like basketball. You have to be able to adapt to different situations and be pliable in that aspect."

Kentucky Wildcats forward Jayden Quaintance (21) slams home two as the Wildcats face the Bellarmine Knights at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky on Dec. 23, 2025. | Jeff Faughender/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At 18 years old, Quaintance is joining a squad featuring 10 other players under 30 already with a trip to the NBA Finals under its belt. As much as he's capable of on the floor, especially when healthy, the Spurs found his personality to be a seamless fit.

That went for Reed, too. The 22-year-old described himself as more of a homebody in the first NBA interview of his career. Both rookies project mature beyond their years.

"Being able to spend time with both," Spurs general manager Brian Wright said, "you get to know some of the things that guys are into. See how they fit in the locker room ... (Quaintance and Reed) are just hardworking. They care. They're good teammates."

Those traits only reinforced what the Spurs already liked on the floor. Quaintance entered the draft as one of its premier defensive prospects despite an injury-shortened season at Kentucky, while Reed arrives after averaging 14.7 points, nine rebounds and two blocks for UConn, giving San Antonio another physical presence behind Wembanyama.

Neither player has had a chance to sit down in a room with the rest of their new teammates, but like Wembanyama, Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper, the newest Spurs exude confidence and maturity. Reed often cites his faith, and Quaintance his support system.

Citing his religious beliefs, Reed waxed gratitude talking about his new scenery.

"I feel like the Spurs just (have) this winning culture," Reed said. "Especially as a kid, growing up, watching ... I've been a huge fan of (Gregg Popovich), Tony Parker, Kawhi (Leonard) ... this is such a blessing just to be a part of. I'm just so thankful for it."

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; UConn Huskies forward Tarris Reed Jr. (5) cuts down the net after defeating the Duke Blue Devils in an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Several times, especially as they experienced their first postseason run together, the Spurs cited how close they'd grown with one another. Akin to brothers.

Missing Christmas for a Western Conference showdown in Oklahoma City and spending Valentine's Day in Los Angeles for All-Star Weekend certainly aided their togetherness. And despite the lack of immediate family, even holidays with each other felt familiar.

“We’re like one big AAU team," Dylan Harper said in April. "We’re around each other more than we’re around our families. That’s kind of what you have to be if you want to be this good. And we all do a great job at just buying into the little things.”

A first Christmas away from home may be difficult for Quaintance and Reed, but the rookies will find comfort in the community they began forming Tuesday night. Specific to Wembanyama, if Quaintance gets the Frenchman in chess, Reed gets him in books.

"I'm reading a book right now," Reed laughed. "'The Art of War.' I got gifted 'The Alchemist.' I haven't read it yet, but I heard it's really good ... I've got some books for (Wembanyama)."

Perhaps a good thing for his calm self, reading doesn't inherently bring competition. But while Reed and Wembanyama race to finish their weekly chapters, Quaintance will continue to train on a chess board, prepared to overtake his new teammate eventually.

"I've had to play against some people on the staff already," Quaintance joked.

Reed, already embracing his newest teammate, can't wait to see Quaintance on the floor. While the two fill a similar need in San Antonio's frontcourt, each expects to impact winning differently. Until the latter is healthy, they may have to leave it up to imagination.

In the meantime, they're content being good teammates, soon to be family, and ready to inject themselves into a locker room as tight-knit as they come.

"He's got his head right on his shoulders," Reed said of Quaintance. "When I was a freshman, I was nowhere like that. He's really mature ... just appreciative to be his teammate."