Why Victor Wembanyama Was So Emotional After Spurs’ Dramatic Comeback Win Over Clippers

As the San Antonio Spurs’ third game in four days came to a close, third-year phenom Victor Wembanyama left it all on the floor to help his team win contest.

The Spurs overcame a 25-point deficit in the second half against the Clippers Friday for a 116–112 win and the franchise’s second largest comeback victory in the play-by-play era (since 1997-98). Wembanyama was coming off a 38-point, 16-rebound, five-block performance just 24 hours earlier in a 15-point win over the Eastern Conference-leading Pistons. In the dramatic win over Los Angeles, he led the Spurs once again with 27 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks.

Once the buzzer sounded, Wembanyama could finally exhale as his team gutted out the tough stretch that led them to their 14th win in the past 15 games. He was overcome with emotion after Friday’s win, a sight not seen too often during the slog that is the NBA’s regular season.

In a postgame interview on the ESPN broadcast, he admitted he was downright exhausted after the tiresome stretch and referred to the massive comeback against the Clippers as “close to the hardest game of my life.”

“I thought I was going to pass out from the first quarter from exhaustion,” Wembanyama said. “It might’ve not looked like it, but we played a helluva game against the most physical team in the league yesterday, played a long game today against a physical team as well. I’m gonna pass out.”

Luckily for Wemby, the Spurs have a day off Saturday before they next take the floor Sunday against the Rockets, who are currently fourth place in the Western Conference. San Antonio is the only team in the same stratosphere as the first-place Thunder. The Spurs (46–17) are 2 1/2 games back from Oklahoma City in the race for the West’s top seed. The Thunder will play for their 50th win of the season Saturday night against the Warriors.

After the Thursday-Friday back-to-back, San Antonio has just one more back-to-back the rest of the season, which comes March 16 and 17 against the Clippers and Kings. With 19 games left in just over a month remaining in the regular season, the Spurs only have two days of rest between games once more. That comes at the end of the month while on a road trip between games against the Grizzlies and Bucks.

The culmination of an incredible two days of basketball from the French phenom was a lot to take in and frankly, it was nice to see such outward emotion from one of the NBA’s biggest stars after a regular season game.

In year three, Wemby has averaged 23.8 points and 11.2 rebounds in less than 30 minutes per game. His three blocks a night are far and away the best mark across the NBA as he’s bound to become the league’s blocks leader for the third time in as many seasons. What’s most important, though, is that San Antonio appears to be a legitimate title threat. The Spurs beat the Thunder four times in five tries over the season in what would be an elite Western Conference finals matchup.

And the best part is how clear it is that Wemby cares, no matter the stakes at hand.

