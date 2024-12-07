SI

Steph Curry Debuts De'Aaron Fox's Signature Shoes on Court in Warriors-Timberwolves

The Warriors star strayed away from his own signature shoe Friday night, but he still stayed on brand.

Mike Kadlick

Curry wore De'Aaron Fox's signature "Curry Brand" shoes on Friday night.
Curry wore De'Aaron Fox's signature "Curry Brand" shoes on Friday night. / Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images
While Warriors guard Steph Curry strayed away from wearing his own signature shoes on Friday night, he still stayed on brand.

The 36-year-old used Golden State's contest vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves at Chase Center to debut Curry Brand's new Fox 1—a signature shoe designed by Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox.

Here's a look:

Stephen Curry 's shoes.
Detailed view of Warriors guard Stephen Curry's Fox 1 shoes. / Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Last October, Fox became the first athlete to sign to Curry's Under Armour-adjacent Curry Brand. Friday marked the official debut of his own shoe.

"Together we created a sneaker that not only performs at the highest level on the court but truly feels authentic to me in its design and every detail," Fox said in a statement on Under Armour's website. "From the fox tail on the strap to the sleek silhouette to the colorful accents, everything about this sneaker embodies the joy and passion I try to bring to my game every single day. I am beyond excited to share the Fox 1 with the world and see players at every level wear this shoe as they chase their own basketball dreams."

Some unique features on the kick include a strap across the front with a fox tail look on the end, fur on the tongue, and Fox's signature logo that feature a fox, a "D" for De'Aaron, and a No. 5 for his jersey number.

Curry already made waves in the shoes' first appearance on an NBA court, banking in their ridiculous and-1 basket in the first quarter of Friday night's game:

As for Fox, he's averaging a career-high 26.8 points per game through the Kings' first 23 contests of the 2024-25 season.

