Steph Curry Debuts De'Aaron Fox's Signature Shoes on Court in Warriors-Timberwolves
While Warriors guard Steph Curry strayed away from wearing his own signature shoes on Friday night, he still stayed on brand.
The 36-year-old used Golden State's contest vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves at Chase Center to debut Curry Brand's new Fox 1—a signature shoe designed by Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox.
Here's a look:
Last October, Fox became the first athlete to sign to Curry's Under Armour-adjacent Curry Brand. Friday marked the official debut of his own shoe.
"Together we created a sneaker that not only performs at the highest level on the court but truly feels authentic to me in its design and every detail," Fox said in a statement on Under Armour's website. "From the fox tail on the strap to the sleek silhouette to the colorful accents, everything about this sneaker embodies the joy and passion I try to bring to my game every single day. I am beyond excited to share the Fox 1 with the world and see players at every level wear this shoe as they chase their own basketball dreams."
Some unique features on the kick include a strap across the front with a fox tail look on the end, fur on the tongue, and Fox's signature logo that feature a fox, a "D" for De'Aaron, and a No. 5 for his jersey number.
Curry already made waves in the shoes' first appearance on an NBA court, banking in their ridiculous and-1 basket in the first quarter of Friday night's game:
As for Fox, he's averaging a career-high 26.8 points per game through the Kings' first 23 contests of the 2024-25 season.