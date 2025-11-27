Steph Curry Injury: Warriors Star Set to Miss Time Due to Quad Contusion
Warriors star Steph Curry will miss time due to a right quad contusion he suffered late in Wednesday night's loss to the Rockets, according to Shams Charania.
Curry is set to miss "around a week or a little more" due to the contusion, per Charania's sources. The good news is Curry is believed to have avoided a serious issue, and his return will depend on how his quad responds to treatment. Based on the Charania's report, Curry could be back on Dec. 4 in time for the Warriors' matchup against 76ers, though he will miss the team's next two games against the Pelicans and Thunder.
"It obviously changes everything," coach Steve Kerr said about Curry's injury in Wednesday's postgame presser. "Our rotations, how we're playing, who we're playing through. So we'll see. I'm actually, when I heard it was a quad, I was actually kind of relieved, better than an ankle or a knee. So hopefully he can recover quickly and be okay, but we gotta hold down the fort."
Curry was involved in two collisions in the fourth quarter of the Warriors' 104-100 loss that may have contributed to his injury. The first was him taking a charge from Rockets' Amen Thompson; Curry was called for a blocking foul on the play. The second collision happened a few plays later when Curry drove in for a layup and ran into a Rockets' defender. Curry was seen in visible pain before walking to the locker room during a timeout with roughly 35 seconds left in the game.
The Warriors dropped to 10-10 after Wednesday's loss. Following a promising 4-1 start to the season, it looks like the team will have to manage without their superstar guard for a couple games. Curry previously missed three games this year due to an illness.