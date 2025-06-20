Stephen A. Smith Has Bold Strategy for How Thunder Should Defend Injured Pacers Star

Stephen A. Smith: "This is gonna sound crazy, what I'm about to say! If I'm OKC, I actually employ the tactic of not pressing Haliburton... Because he's limited, let me let that facade be out there that he can go! I don't want to deal with that energizer bunny T.J. McConnell!" https://t.co/GcBQyvu876 pic.twitter.com/2X9l44617g