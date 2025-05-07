Stephen A. Smith Calls Out Cavs’ Darius Garland Over Toe Injury
Darius Garland has now missed four straight games during the postseason with a sprained toe, but ESPN's Stephen A. Smith doesn't care how much pain he's in. Garland had 21 points and nine assists in 32 minutes in the second game of the Cleveland Cavaliers' first round sweep of the Miami Heat, but aggravated his sprained left big toe late in the game and has not played since.
Now, with the Cavaliers down 0-2 to the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference semifinals, Smith called out the Cleveland point guard on First Take Wednesday morning, saying he has to find a way to get out on the floor because Donovan Mitchell needs help.
"Darius Garland, listen. A toe injury is significant. Can be very painful. I understand that," Smith said. "You've gotta be damn near crippled if you can't play. You gotta be damn near crippled if you can't play. You've gotta find a way to get out there. Because last night Nemphardt and Haliburton combined for 45 points, like 19 assists and one turnover. They're getting guard play in Indiana. Donovan Mitchell needs help. Period. Because whether it's Ty Jerome, whether it's Struss or somebody else, I mean listen, they're not point guards. Okay? He needs some help in that backcourt. You've missed four straight games Darius Garland. I mean damn. You've got all offseason to heal. Somehow, someway. I mean you're on the brink of elimination. I mean, you gotta get out there. You gotta find a way. Limp yo' a-- out there no matter which way you've got to do it. I don't give a damn. Alright? Find a way. Pad the toe, wear an extra size shoe. Do somethin', but you've got to get out there! You gotta get out there."
Garland was second on the Cavaliers in points, steals and minutes and led the team in assists during the regular season.
Sam Merrill started the first three games Garland missed in in the postseason. Garland was confident he'd be ready for Game 2 against Indiana, but when he couldn't go Ty Jerome took Garland's spot in the lineup and shot 1 of 14 from the field.