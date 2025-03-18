Suns Lose Bradley Beal to Injury As Phoenix Attempts to Stay Alive in Playoff Race
The Phoenix Suns will be without Bradley Beal for at least one week as he deals with a left hamstring strain, coach Mike Budenholzer told reporters on Monday.
Beal had an MRI on Monday and will be re-evaluated after a week. He missed Monday night's 129-89 win over the Toronto Raptors after sitting out the second half of Sunday's 107-96 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.
"I feel bad for Brad," Budenholzer said ahead of Monday's game. "We've just got to find a way to try to keep him healthy. Hopefully, get him right. We've got to get ready to go play tonight and each night."
By missing at least a week, Beal will likely miss Wednesday's game vs. the Chicago Bulls, Friday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers (the best team in the league) and possibly Monday's game vs. the Milwaukee Bucks.
Through 48 games this season, Beal is averaging 17.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest.
Beal's absence is unfortunate timing for the Suns as they are hoping to make a late playoff push. The Suns currently sit in the 11th spot of the Western Conference with a 32-37 record. They're eight wins behind the Los Angeles Clippers, who sit in the eighth spot.