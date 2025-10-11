3 Suns to Watch Ahead of Second China Battle vs Nets
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are preparing for their second of two preseason matchups in China against the Brooklyn Nets, the first of which was quite the thriller.
The Suns downed Brooklyn 132-127 in overtime earlier in the week to secure their second preseason win.
What should Phoenix fans expect in their second bout with the Nets?
Besides watching how much creamer you'll need in your coffee for the 4 AM MST tip on Sunday, here's three players to keep an eye on:
3 Phoenix Suns to Watch vs Brooklyn Nets
Jordan Goodwin - Goodwin paced the Suns with 19 points on 50% shooting from the field in their previous win over Brooklyn, eclipsing names such as Dillon Brooks and Devin Booker despite playing just 18 minutes.
He also offered seven rebounds and two steals on the night.
Phoenix's guard spot has been a heavy topic of discussion since parting ways with Bradley Beal, leaving a starting backcourt of Booker and Jalen Green and even further question marks behind the two.
Goodwin, who was claimed off waivers in a return to Phoenix after previously playing for the Suns in 2023-24, could be a potential answer for bench minutes if he can build off a strong first outing in China.
Khaman Maluach - While starting Suns center Mark Williams hopes to be ready for the start of the regular season, it's no secret Williams has health struggles - and the jury is still out if he'll be good to go for the long haul this year.
Case in point, the Suns may be forced to play Maluach early and often despite the No. 10 overall pick being largely looked at as a project with high upside.
That upside was flashed.
Maluach finished with ten points, five rebounds and two assists against the Nets. He's exciting and surely will get some looks under first-year coach Jordan Ott.
We'd love to see him put a stamp on his work come Sunday, and perhaps ease some minds if Williams won't be healthy to rock and roll when the regular season rolls around.
Koby Brea - Brea was a heralded shooter emerging out of this past draft class, and his absence from the lineup in the Suns' first two preseason games wasn't ideal for fans looking for a splash in the rotation.
However, Brea is dealing with a thumb injury, and that could be a reason why Ott hasn't elected to play the Kentucky guard quite yet.
The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin previously reported Brea was expected to play this weekend - so we'll see if that holds true.
If so, Brea's three-point prowess could be a fun mix in this Suns lineup.