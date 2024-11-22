Can Suns Rookie Continue Success?
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns rookie F Ryan Dunn has become something of an enigma a month into his rookie season.
The Virginia product began the season carrying the momentum built from a stout preseason run - to the tune of 44% from three-point range and early hype as a potential X-factor for the team.
He has unfortunately cooled down in the week-plus since, although there is reason to believe he can turn around this cold stretch for the better.
Jasmyn Wimbish of CBS Sports is one of the media members that remains high on Dunn despite his rough stretch of play over the last week - ranking him 6th in the rookie of the year race.
Dunn really turned heads at the start of the season when he went 11 for 24 from 3-point range in his first five games. That's 44% from deep for those struggling to do the math. That alone would be crazy for any rookie, but when you consider Dunn was a career 23.5% shooter from deep in two seasons at Virginia, that bump in efficiency matters a ton. Through the first eight games, Dunn was averaging 39.4% from deep, but since missing one game with an ankle sprain, the come down has been sobering.- Wimbish on Dunn's case for ROTY
Over the last six games, Dunn is shooting just 23.1% from deep on 4.3 attempts per game. He's struggled to find a balance, but the positive is that he's still going to get major minutes because of his defense. Dunn can use his length to stay in front of speedier guards, and use his strength to challenge bigger wings. He's relentless in fighting around screens, and is always in the mix to make the right play on defense, which usually ends up in a deflection, turnover or a steal.
One can certainly argue that Dunn simply regressed to the mean - as almost all of his looks from behind the arc have been considered "open" (4-plus feet of space).
The ambitious side of the argument is that Dunn can only benefit from the return of Durant and Beal - as his number dips correlated with their respective exits from the lineup.
The ultimate truth probably lies somewhere in the middle - Dunn is no longer the three-point shooter he was in college, and he has yet to develop into a 40% shooter in the pros. But it is entirely possible that he can operate at or around league average and build the rest of his game out from there.
If Dunn can improve his shooting figures, continue to play standout defense at all three levels, and utilize his athleticism to get to the hoop - there's no reason to believe that it is unrealistic for the 28th pick in June to compete for rookie of the year - especially in what is considered a relatively weak field of candidates.
The next opportunity for Suns fans to see Dunn in action is Tuesday, November 26 in NBA Cup group action against the Los Angeles Lakers - where he will presumably be tasked with shadowing LeBron James.