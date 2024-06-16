DaRon Holmes Would Make Instant Impact on Suns
The Phoenix Suns' first day of significance pertaining to team-building since the hire of Mike Budenzholer on May 11 is upon us, as the first round of the 2024 NBA draft is set to be held on June 26.
Much has been made about this draft, as speculation has swung both ways as to what the Suns would do on draft day - will they stick with the number 22 pick and select a prospect? Or would they trade the pick for a player that they believed would contribute more right away?
The final answer will come soon enough, but for now it appears to be a good time to take a more in-depth look at some of the prospects that have been linked to Phoenix the most.
Today we will be looking at DaRon Holmes of Dayton, a three-year star who has overall received a polarizing assessment from scouts and fans alike.
The Skinny
- Height: 6-foot-8 and 3/4 without shoes
- Weight: 236 lbs
- Wingspan: 7-foot-1
- 2023-24 Stats at Dayton: 20.4 PPG, 8.5 RPG, 2.1 BPG, 50.4/38.6/71.3%
Strengths
Versatile Offensive Hub
Holmes is possibly the most offensively versatile big man in this year's draft - he was the only player in college basketball in 2023-24 to hit 30 threes while also connecting on 70+ dunks during the season
Homes has freakishly strong handles for a combo big, he almost played like a guard as Dayton's offensive engine over the last two seasons.
Part of this development has to do with a strong shooting form and quick release that he honed in on over the last year that resulted in a consistent season from behind the arc.
Real Potential as Defender
Holmes averaged 1.9 or more blocks per contests in all three seasons at Dayton.
This has a ton to do with his rare combination of wingspan, explosive athleticism off of both feet, and anticipation.
While Holmes might be more limited as a traditional rim protector due to height, the versatility, instincts, and athleticism are a scintillating combination that should intrigue Suns fans.
Areas of Improvement
Shooting Consistency
While Holmes did shoot 38% from three-point range as a junior at Dayton, he shot sub-33 percent in the two preceding seasons.
It shouldn't necessarily be labeled a "weakness" as the mechanics have always been there, but Holmes should certainly be focused on further developing as a shooter from both three-point range and as a mid-range creator.
Telegraphing Passes/Ball Control
Holmes will occasionally struggle with typical "tunnel vision" where he will be going downhill without a read in mind, leading to some sloppy passes.
While his assist to turnover ratio has improved over the years and has become an overall craftier playmaker, it still should be focused on as a point of improvement.
How Fit on Suns Would Look
Holmes would be an ideal fit in Budenholzer's system - a versatile offensive big that can be used as both a stationary shooter such as Bobby Portis or a roll man akin to NBA Finals center Dereck Lively.
He could be utilized as a small-ball five in short stretches, he could be utilized in multiple defensive roles, he would be a great pick-and-pop option in a three-point heavy offense.
Holmes feels like a prospect that would actually be a seamless integration into the Suns' program.
Overall Verdict
Holmes feels as if he's the yearly lottery talent hiding in plain sight that is getting overlooked due to any number of reasons.
This year, it seems as if teams are skeptical due to level of competition he generally faced while at Dayton, along with his smaller frame for a prospect that is billed to be able to play minutes at center.
The Suns should be absolutely thrilled if they have a shot to pick him at number 22, and it's a very distinct possibility considering Holmes already reportedly received a first-round promise from a mystery franchise, although some have speculated that the Oklahoma City Thunder were the one who gave a promise (they own the number 12 pick).