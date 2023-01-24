Gameday: Suns Host Struggling Hornets

The Phoenix Suns play host to a Charlotte Hornets squad that has won a mere 13 games this season.

Who: Charlotte Hornets at Phoenix Suns

When: Tuesday. Jan. 24 at 7:00 pm MST

Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

Spread: Suns -6.5 (SI Sportsbook)

The Phoenix Suns will host the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday night, again without a majority of their backcourt.

Devin Booker (groin), Cameron Payne (foot) and Landry Shamet (foot) are listed as out while Deandre Ayton (illness) is doubtful to play.

The Suns did enjoy the return of Chris Paul in Sunday's win over Memphis, as the Point God splashed 22 points and 11 assists to help Phoenix string their third consecutive win together.

As for Charlotte, they've been without Kelly Oubre (hand surgery) as of late. LaMelo Ball (wrist/ankle soreness) is questionable heading into tonight.

The Hornets are 2-1 in their last three games but won just 2-of-10 in the stretch prior to that. They sit only above the Detroit Pistons in the Eastern Conference Standings with a 13-35 record.

When healthy, Ball is one of the top three-point shooters in the league with 4 averaged shots made per night beyond the arc. Only Steph Curry makes more on a nightly basis with 4.9.

As a team, the Hornets are top five in rebounds with 44.9 points per game. They rank fairly in the middle of the pack besides FG%, which is third-worst in the league at 45.3%.

If Ball can't go tonight, Terry Rozier will lead the way in terms of scoring with 21.4 ppg.

If the Suns are able to win tonight, that will complete their first four-game winning streak since late November.

ESPN's basketball index gives Phoenix a 75.2% chance to win.