Grades: How Have Suns Starters Played?
PHOENIX -- If anything has been learned about the 2024-25 Phoenix Suns just over a month into the season - it's that this is a squad with a ceiling that clears that of last year's team with a floor that approximates the previous roster.
The Suns have started off the new year with a 10-8 mark. That figure lags behind the start of the 23-24 team, but the upside that was displayed during the 8-1 start to the season can't be ignored.
Much of that is due to a specific addition to the starting lineup - while the regression as of late has at least some to do with the struggles of the franchise player.
Grades for each Suns starter thus far:
Tyus Jones - B
Jones has been just the steadying factor the Suns have needed.
Jones' mark of virtually 7 assists for every turnover is just as remarkable as Suns fans could have anticipated - and has had some high-end scoring showings over the last two-plus weeks.
Unfortunately, the absences of Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal have forced Jones into more of a score-first role, which has taken away from that conspicuous strength. Jones is also obviously a small guard and it is inherently easier to target the first-year Sun compared to any of the other starters.
However, the playmaking, three-point shooting, and intangibles have turned Jones into quite possibly the greatest value signing in the league last offseason - and it has largely been a successful union so far.
Devin Booker - C+
Booker's raw stats - 24.6 PPG, 3.6 RPG, and 6.5 APG while also posting league average efficiency - would seem great for almost any other player.
For Booker, this has been an unmistakably slow star that mirrors the 2020-21 and 22-23 seasons - the eye test hasn't necessarily matched the raw numbers either.
While Booker has been great in the playmaking department and has been much more active defensively, it just feels as if the scoring has been as up-and-down as ever - particularly from behind the three-point line.
The 10-year vet is sure to bounce back, but the start to the year has been disappointing relative to expectations and within the context of the reshaped Mike Budenholzer offense.
Bradley Beal - B+
Beal is tough to judge.
The second-year Sun hasn't been better than Booker per se - while also having a smaller sample size, but it feels like Beal has played much better relative to expectations which will land him with a higher grade so far.
Beal is shooting 39.7% from three-point range on volume that approaches what it was during his peak in Washington - while also continuing to play admirable defense and showing off glimpses of elite athleticism that have given Phoenix jolts at various points.
Beal has put out efficient 20-point showings in three of his last four games and remains a quality playmaker - so it is entirely reasonable to believe that this start is sustainable as the third option.
Kevin Durant - A
Durant has been phenomenal - the top-10 scorer in league history would undoubtedly be near the peak of the MVP race had he not missed 7 games due to a calf strain.
44.1% on near career-high volume from three. Scoring as effectively as ever from all levels of the court. Continuing to play some of the best defense of his career on both the help side and on-ball.
There's not much more that needs to be said. Durant is 36 and still remains one of the very best players in the association.
Jusuf Nurkic - D-
Nurkic has been the most disappointing player in the fold for Phoenix thus far.
The "Bosnian Beast" raised many eyebrows in the offseason with videos posted to social media that hinted both an increased emphasis on being a floor spacer and working on getting slimmed down.
That has resulted in a sub-30 percent clip from behind the arc and and over a rebound less per game. While Nurk has been a better defender than advertised, his overall lack of polish all-around has been more noticeable this season - and it might just be time for the Suns to exhaust all options for a potential upgrade on the front lines.