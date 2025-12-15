Devin Booker Voices Frustration With Late Foul Call on LeBron James

PHOENIX -- There was no shortage of drama in last night's matchup between the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers that ended in a 116-114 Lakers victory.

The game featured a 20-point fourth quarter comeback by the Suns, 51 personal fouls, five technical fouls, plenty of reviews and Dillon Brooks getting ejected.

The ending was also not pretty with Los Angeles attempting five free throws in the last three seconds to lead the Lakers to the victory after Brooks was ejected with 13 seconds to go.

Devin Booker Recalls Late Foul on LeBron James

LeBron James ended up icing the game for Los Angeles after getting fouled on a deep 3-point attempt by Devin Booker, who "made illegal contact to the right wrist of James during the shot attempt and was called for a defensive foul," according to lead official Tyler Ford in the pool report.

Phoenix challenged the foul on Booker, but it stood after review, and the Suns lost their final timeout and couldn't advance the ball after James went 2-for-3 at the free throw line to put the Lakers up 115-114 with three seconds remaining.

Foul call on LeBron 3-pointer gives the Lakers a chance for the lead pic.twitter.com/vgAVet0NVf — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) December 15, 2025

Booker, who was making his return to action after missing three games due to a groin strain, did not agree with the call at all postgame.

"I gotta check the rulebook. I've always been told hand is part of the ball," Booker said. "It's over with now. I shouldn't have been in the area to commit that foul."

He added later: "(The official) said I hit his wrist, which is a lie. I rewatched it."

The foul on Booker came after James appeared to make contact with Brooks on his go-ahead 3-pointer with 13 seconds left.

Brooks took exception to James after this play and confronted him, which led to his ejection.

"Possession before, Bron did run through Dillon on his three too," Booker said.

All season long, the Suns have not shied away from being physical and bringing intensity, but the Lakers anticipated it coming last night after getting blown out in the teams' first meeting, which led to it being chippy the whole game with Brooks and James leading the charge.

Suns Jordan Ott said postgame there was "no rhythm" Phoenix could have gotten in because of all the fouls and stoppages in play, and the players felt this as well, but Booker was not opposed to the chippiness of the game.

“People always say everything is too friendly in the NBA," Booker said. "Then, Dillon comes around and now it’s ‘too much.’ I would rather it the other way, too much.”

Phoenix has now lost six of its last nine after an 11-6 start and will try to regroup following the craziness of Sunday's loss as it will next play the Golden State Warriors in back-to-back games on Thursday and Saturday.

Latest Phoenix Suns News