Grading Suns' First Free Agency Signing
PHOENIX --- The Phoenix Suns have made their first move of the legal tampering period of free agency ahead of the start of the new league year on July 6.
The Suns have agreed to terms on a one-year, $3.3 million deal with center Mason Plumlee per reports.
The addition of Plumlee has finally come to fruition after years of being linked to the Suns - and officially closes the book on the one-year Drew Eubanks saga.
What does Plumlee bring to the squad that is unique to what has been there recently between Jock Landale and Eubanks? How did the Suns grade out with this move?
Mason Plumlee's Fit on Phoenix Suns
Plumlee has a very straightforward role on this squad.
The 34 year-old big man played just 46 games last season, so health is somewhat of a concern going into his tenure in Phoenix.
When healthy, he should be expected to play between 15 to 20 minutes per contest as something of a Nurkic-lite on offense with the ability to hover on defense and alter shots.
Plumlee is a phenomenal passer, has historically been a strong offensive rebounder, and can finish plays when needed even if there has been a drop off in that department.
The former Los Angeles Clippers big man is also unfortunately far from a floor spacer. He has only knocked down two three-pointers and has converted on a modest 57.3% of free-throws over the course of a 12-year career.
Obviously limitations come with being a vet minimum player, but his strengths far outweigh what the two predecessors brought to the table - and he can serve as a valuable mentor to the younger bigs on the roster.
Grade: B
This signing can be looked at two different ways - the Suns settling on Plumlee over former Orlando Magic C Goga Bitadze - or the franchise acquiring one of the better options in this class on the vet minimum to replace Eubanks.
We tend to lean towards the latter.
Plumlee isn't the same athlete he used to be, but is a solid team defender, remains a strong enough play finisher, and has real passing talent.
Plumlee can and likely will be another improvement in roster construction compared to a year ago - even if fans will be likely to clamor for a backup role for rookie Oso Ighodaro.