Major Takeaway From Suns Loss to Pistons
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns dropped their first game of the five-game preseason slate Friday night in blowout fashion to the Detroit Pistons by a score of 109-94.
The Suns' defense looked porous from the start of the game once again, ceding 40 first-quarter points before mounting a comeback attempt in the third quarter before losing grip on the game once again.
Yes, the Suns shot 10-44 on three point looks - which averages out to 22.7% - and is by far the lowest mark of the preseason so far. This was the first time that the offense looked somewhat disjointed.
Ryan Dunn and Oso Ighodaro also came back to earth for the first time since the rookie standouts.
None of these things should be a cause for concern. Preseason play is much more of a litmus test for how the the team will approach the regular season - from figuring out what rotations work best together, to deciding who will get the final roster spot, to ironing out a defined play-style over the course of a three-week period.
The Suns have accomplished all of these. It feels like Frank Kaminsky has distanced himself from the rest of the pack as the 15th member of the team for now. Dunn and Ighodaro have already leaped onto the scene - they look poised to be factors in the rotation over the course of the season. The Suns have also put forth a very consistent brand of basketball - the three point volume, constant motion on O, and the general steadiness that the recent point guard acquisitions have brought.
Devin Booker and Grayson Allen also missed the contest due to minor injuries - so that has to be taken into account as well.
The overall takeaway? Don't panic about this loss - the team has already stated it's identity, Bradley Beal had a strong performance in which he showed some prime-level explosiveness. The outlook of this version of the Suns couldn't have changed more dramatically in just a span of a few months.
The Suns can be seen in action next tomorrow night on the road against the Denver Nuggets. The game is set to tip off at 5:30 Arizona time.