Mock Draft: Bronny James Slips Out of First Round
PHOENIX -- The 2024 NBA draft is just under three weeks away, and the Phoenix Suns are in prime position to either acquire a rookie talent or trade for a win-now player.
This draft is generally considered weaker when compared to past years, but there are as many as half a dozen prospects that could profile as quality role players under the tutelage of Mike Budenholzer.
Below is a full first round mock draft, with no trades involved:
1. Atlanta Hawks - Alex Sarr, C, France
This feels like a fairly strong consensus at this point, as Clint Capela will not be the long-term answer for Atlanta.
2. Washington Wizards - Zaccharie Risacher, F, France
The Wizards could be better off with a more obtusely "pro-ready" player, but Risacher has tantalizing upside on both ends of the floor if developed correctly.
3. Houston Rockets - Dalton Knecht, SG/SF, Tennessee
Knecht should add some much-needed firepower to a Rockets' offense that could use it.
4. San Antonio Spurs - Stephon Castle, G, UConn
Castle is reportedly intent on primarily playing point in the league, and he could have a higher ceiling in that role compared to either of the Kentucky guards.
5. Detroit Pistons - Donovan Clingan, C, UConn
The rumors of Jalen Duren being on the trade block heat up with this selection.
6. Charlotte Hornets - Matas Buzelis, SF, G-League Ignite
The Hornets get an infusion of talent with a versatile player to add to the core built around LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller.
7. Portland Trail Blazers - Ron Holland, SF, Ignite
This pick remains the same from the previous mock. Portland's biggest need remains on the wing, and Holland very well could be the BPA here.
8. Spurs - Cody Williams, SF, Colorado
Williams presents the potential of having a higher ceiling compared to Jeremy Sochan and company.
9. Memphis Grizzlies - Reed Sheppard, G, Kentucky
The Grizzlies get a potential steal, as Sheppard should be able to step in as a quality contributor from day one.
10. Utah Jazz - Rob Dillingham, PG, Kentucky
The Jazz continue to compile talent around Lauri Markkanen with who could end up being the best player in the class.
11. Chicago Bulls - Isaiah Collier, PG, USC
The Bulls could have an easier time moving off of Alex Caruso and Lonzo Ball for possible quality packages with this selection.
12. Oklahoma City Thunder - Ja'Kobe Walker, SG, Baylor
Walker projects as a better fit in the Thunder lineup compared to incumbent starter Josh Giddey.
13. Sacramento Kings - Terrence Shannon, SG, Illinois
The off-court issues are concerning (and might scare teams off), but Shannon could be an upgrade over Kevin Huerter in the long run.
14. Portland - Johnny Furphy, F, Kansas
Portland gets the exact same draw as the last mock - and now have two wings that can compliment the talented guard rotation.
15. Miami Heat - Devin Carter, G, Providence
Carter has been a quick riser in the pre-draft process, and likely fits in with the "Heat culture" in South Beach.
16. Philadelphia 76ers - Kyshawn George, SF, Miami
George fits the potential hole that could be formed with the departure of Kelly Oubre Jr.
17. Los Angeles Lakers - Kel'el Ware, C, Indiana
The Lakers acquire a talented IU player for the second consecutive draft.
18. Orlando Magic - Jared McCain, G, Duke
The Magic add a quality three-point shooter to the fold in an attempt to remedy the biggest weakness from last season.
19. Toronto Raptors - Tidjane Salaun, PF, France
This is a likely pick-and-stash situation.
20. Cleveland Cavaliers - Jaylon Tyson, G/F, California
Tyson could eventually become a replacement, as Caris LeVert could depart after next season.
21. New Orleans Pelicans - Nikola Topic, PG, Serbia
This feels like the lower end of draft range for Topic, but this appears to be a solid fit if it happens.
22. Phoenix Suns - DaRon Holmes, PF/C, Dayton
Holmes reportedly canceled all remaining pre-draft workouts after receiving a promise from a team. Phoenix could be that team.
23. Milwaukee Bucks - Tyler Kolek, PG, Marquette
Kolek fills the need for a backup point and stays put in Milwaukee.
24. New York Knicks - Zach Edey, C, Purdue
Edey falls into a strong situation in New York.
25. Knicks - Carlton Carrington, G, Pittsburgh
The Knicks take a pro-ready freshman to bolster their guard depth.
26. Wizards - Yves Missi, C, Baylor
The Wizards add a big man that could be selected as early as late lottery in an effort to rebuild a thin roster.
27. Minnesota Timberwolves - Tristan da Silva, F, Colorado
Tristan da Silva would project to be a quality fit in Minnesota.
28. Denver Nuggets - Kyle Filipowski, C, Duke
The Nuggets find a potential dependable backup under Nikola Jokic.
29. Raptors - Tyler Smith, PF, Ignite
The Raptors take a flier on a high-upside prospect that produced in G-League play last season.
30. Boston Celtics - Kevin McCullar Jr., SG, Kansas
Drafting McCullar would be a true coup for a team that is just four wins away from an NBA championship.