Suns Face Most Crucial Week of Season Ahead
PHOENIX -- The last several weeks have been of great importance and consequence for the Phoenix Suns.
Between going 10-5 in the last month of play, being in consistent pursuit of Miami Heat star F Jimmy Butler, and facing difficult decisions such as sending Bradley Baal to the bench, the Suns have been at the center of headlines for much of the season - good or bad.
Saturday night's blowout loss to the Portland Trail Blazers coupled with the shocking trade that went down between the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks have put even more pressure on the Suns to make the most of this upcoming week.
The Suns face off against the Trail Blazers once again before facing the Oklahoma City Thunder in what will be another massive litmus test to see if Phoenix can hang with the best of the best across the league. They will cap off the week against the Utah Jazz - and another contender in the Denver Nuggets.
A fruitful week could renew hope that the Suns can eventually work up the standings, but it is ultimately easier said than done.
Inconsistency has plagued the Suns this season - soemthing that was not expected under the historically even-keeled Mike Budenholzer.
A myriad of factors could be contributing to this 25-23 start - but one of the most pressing is the overall imbalance in terms of roster construction.
The other vital piece of this week is what the franchise does in the trade market.
The pressure is on Mat Ishbia, James Jones, and Josh Bartelstein to get a deal or multiple deals done in the upcoming days - it is abundantly clear that the arms race in the Western Conference is commencing once again. The Suns need to fortify the roster in one fashion or another to attempt to match Dallas and L.A. - let alone Oklahoma City.
It cannot be overstated how vital the next week is for the franchise - it could be the most crucial since the improbable Finals run in July 2021.
Let's see what the franchise can do - both on and off the court.