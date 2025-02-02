Suns' Rivals Make Massive Trade
PHOENIX -- Absolute chaos broke out within the NBA world in the closing minutes of the final game of Saturday night's slate between the Phoenix Suns and Portland Trail Blazers.
The move? An absolute blockbuster of a trade that saw Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks getting shipped to the Los Angeles Lakers with Anthony Davis going back to Dallas - the Utah Jazz served as a mediator between the two franchises.
Details of the agreed upon deal, per Shams Charania of ESPN.
Yes, this is real. Sources tell ESPN: Full trade:
- Lakers: Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber, Markieff Morris
- Mavericks: Anthony Davis, Max Christie, 2029 LAL 1st
- Jazz: Jalen Hood-Schifino, 2025 Clippers 2nd, 2025 Mavericks 2nd
Yes, the reported trade was so shocking that Charania had to clarify that it is, in fact, going to be completed.
Charania further clarified how the deal materialized with a somewhat vague statement below:
"The Mavericks approached the Lakers recently and offered Luka Doncic, sources tell ESPN. Lakers brass met and believed the 25-year-old Doncic has the ability to be the face of their franchise for the next decade while giving Anthony Davis a win-now move in Dallas."
Davis now gets sent to the defending Western Conference champions to team up with Kyrie Irving and a variety of quality role players - as it looks as if Dallas is looking to double down on the defensive identity that they have built under Jason Kidd.
The Lakers will be scrambling to find a legitimate rim protector now in an effort to support the newly formed super-duo of LeBron James and Doncic - they now instantly become potentially the biggest threat to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the conference.
The Suns will surely be impacted by this move - as there is a very real shot that the franchise is going to be even more pressed to make a move for Jimmy Butler to attempt to keep up with both L.A. and Dallas.